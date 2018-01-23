Treat Yourself at Dan’s Best East End Bakeries for National Pie Day

by Dan's Best of the Best

January 23 is National Pie Day, so it’s only right to celebrate with a rundown of our latest Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons and North Fork bakeries. After all, the East End is full of amazing pie makers.

While these eight local businesses offer an array of tasty treats, try visiting one today to taste their pie—or visit them all!

Last year, our readers voted for their favorite bakeries in our annual Dan’s Best of the Best competition, and the results prove you guys know what’s up. Below you’ll find the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 winners list for best Bakery in the Hamptons and North Fork, along with a few notes about their wonderful pie selection.

SOUTH FORK

Platinum

Citarella

East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton

631-283-6600, citarella.com

Each season, Citarella offers an array of lovely pies, including spiced pumpkin pie featuring a custardy filling made with fresh pumpkin, in family and “all mine” sizes. Their apple pies, with juicy filling and flaky crust, is always a hot seller and amazing with some vanilla ice cream. Finally, the pecan pie offers a sweet, nutty filling. For those who don’t love the sweet stuff—why are you reading this? But seriously, Citarella also makes a tasty chicken pot pie.

Gold

The Golden Pear

Sag Harbor, Southampton, East Hampton, Bridgehampton

631-283-8900, goldenpearcafe.com

While the Golden Pear has an excellent pastry selection, it isn’t known for serving a ton of sweet pies. They do, however, make a brilliant savory chicken pot pie that’s perfect for any winter comfort food craving.

Silver

Krieg’s Bakery

39 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-6524, kriegsbakery.com

This traditional, small Hampton Bays bakery has a superb pie selection for every taste. All fresh and handmade, the bakery has it all: luscious blueberry pie, lemon meringue, pecan, pumpkin, apple and more.

Bronze

Olish Farm Stand

75 Eastport-Manor Road, Eastport

631-325-0539, olishfarms.com

A bit off the beaten path from the Hamptons proper, Olish Farm Stand’s pies are worth the trip. The creative selection is almost overwhelming. A list of offerings should be enough to motivate anyone to buy a few extra gallons of gas and take a ride: country apple, dutch apple, harvest apple, caramel apple nut, apple granola, apple cranberry, cherry, black cherry, blueberry, blueberry lemon crumb, blueberry lemon, coconut custard, mixed berry, mince meat, pumpkin, pecan, sweet potato, peach, peach blueberry, peach berry, peach melba, peach praline, raspberry, blackberry, strawberry rhubarb and the inestimable fruit of the forest (strawberry, rhubarb, apple, blackberries, raspberries). Take a breath…there are also some sugar-free options, including sugar free apple, sugar free peach, sugar free blueberry, sugar free cherry and sugar free mixed berry!

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Junda’s Pastry Crust & Crumbs

1612 Main Road, Jamesport

631-722-4999, jundaspastry.com

This little spot in Jamesport has some great pies in standard flavors you’d expect, such as apple and blueberry, but they also have some specialties you won’t find at every area bakery. Try, for example, the apple crumb pie and their banana cream pie—both are to die for.

Gold

La Bonne Boulangerie

125 West Broadway, Port Jefferson

631-473-7900, labonneboulangerie.com

Another fabulous spot off west of what many consider the true East End, this go-to bakery in Port Jefferson makes treats for every occasion. Order your favorite pie options or try something unique like their black and white party pie—the kids love it!

Silver

Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southold

56275 Main Road, Southold

631-629-4123, blueduckbakerycafe.com

This East End bakery staple always has terrific pies on offer, including a wide selection of amazing fruit pies, chocolate cream and everything you’d expect from a top-notch operation.

Bronze

Briermere Farms

4414 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

631-722-3931, briermere.com

Made on site from scratch, Briermere Farms’ pies have made them famous throughout the East End. They offer special holiday pie lists each season and can’t keep their crusty delights from flying out the door during the summer months. Unfortunately you’ll have to wait until March to try them as the shop is closed for their winter break.