Warm Up with Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork Clam Chowder

Who wouldn’t want to warm up this cold winter with a delicious bowl of clam chowder? The Hamptons and North Fork has lots of delicious options for this fan favorite—thankfully our readers helped narrow down the options during last year’s Dan’s Beast of the Best competition.
When you’ve got a hankering for this sumptuous seafood soup, try one of our Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Hamptons and North Fork Clam Chowder winners to quell your cravings. Or, even better, check the list below to create your own food tour and try them all!
SOUTH FORK
Platinum
Tully’s Hampton Bays
78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays
631-594-3968, tullyfishmarket.com
Gold
Westlake Fish House
352 Westlake Drive, Montauk
631-668-3474, westlakefishhouse.com
Silver
Canal Cafe
44 Newton Road, Hampton Bays
631-723-2155, thecanalcafe.com
Bronze
78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays
631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Little Creek Oyster Farm
37 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-6992, littlecreekoysters.com
Gold
Tweed’s
17 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com
Silver
Jerry and the Mermaid
469 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-8489, jerryandthemermaid.com
Bronze
Cliff’s Elbow Room
1549 Main Road, Jamesport
631-732-3292, cliffselbowroom.com