Warm Up with Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork Clam Chowder

Who wouldn’t want to warm up this cold winter with a delicious bowl of clam chowder? The Hamptons and North Fork has lots of delicious options for this fan favorite—thankfully our readers helped narrow down the options during last year’s Dan’s Beast of the Best competition.

When you’ve got a hankering for this sumptuous seafood soup, try one of our Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Hamptons and North Fork Clam Chowder winners to quell your cravings. Or, even better, check the list below to create your own food tour and try them all!

Find more Dan’s Best of the Best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and check out all our 2017 winners here.

SOUTH FORK

Platinum

Tully’s Hampton Bays

78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays

631-594-3968, tullyfishmarket.com

Gold

Westlake Fish House

352 Westlake Drive, Montauk

631-668-3474, westlakefishhouse.com

Silver

Canal Cafe

44 Newton Road, Hampton Bays

631-723-2155, thecanalcafe.com

Bronze

78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays

631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Little Creek Oyster Farm

37 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-6992, littlecreekoysters.com

Gold

Tweed’s

17 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

Silver

Jerry and the Mermaid

469 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-8489, jerryandthemermaid.com

Bronze

Cliff’s Elbow Room

1549 Main Road, Jamesport

631-732-3292, cliffselbowroom.com