Wash Away Winter Woes at Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork Day Spas

by Dan's Best of the Best

January 8 is National Winter Skin Relief Day and National Bubble Bath Day, so it seems like a perfect moment to highlight the East End’s most beloved day spas!

Take a look at our helpful list of Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Hamptons and North Fork Day Spa winners and find some relief for your winter woes. Whether you’re suffering from dry skin or you’re just in need of some invigorating treatments to wash away those seasonal blues, these local favorites have you covered.

SOUTH FORK

Platinum

Spa Bellezza

1116 Main Road, Aquebogue

631-779-3773, spabellezza.net

Gold

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk

631-668-2345, gurneysmontauk.com/sea-water-spa/

Silver

Ocean Spa Long Island

369B Montauk Highway, East Moriches

631-909-3810, oceanspali.com

Bronze

E Day Spa & Salon

154 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-723-3200, edayspaandsalon.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

The Beauty Bar

56475 Main Road Southold

631-765-9600, thebeautybar.me

Gold

Spa Bellezza

1116 Main Road, Aquebogue

631-779-3773, spabellezza.net

Silver

Clientology Salon and Spa

55 Route 48 Suite 7, Mattituck

631-298-1119, clientologyspa.com

Bronze

Eastern Sun Holistic Health

53345 Main Road, Southold

631-765-2100, easternsunholistichealth.net