Wash Away Winter Woes at Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork Day Spas

January 8 is National Winter Skin Relief Day and National Bubble Bath Day, so it seems like a perfect moment to highlight the East End’s most beloved day spas!
Take a look at our helpful list of Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Hamptons and North Fork Day Spa winners and find some relief for your winter woes. Whether you’re suffering from dry skin or you’re just in need of some invigorating treatments to wash away those seasonal blues, these local favorites have you covered.
Find more Dan’s Best of the Best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and check out all our 2017 winners here.
SOUTH FORK
Platinum
Spa Bellezza
1116 Main Road, Aquebogue
631-779-3773, spabellezza.net
Gold
Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk
631-668-2345, gurneysmontauk.com/sea-water-spa/
Silver
Ocean Spa Long Island
369B Montauk Highway, East Moriches
631-909-3810, oceanspali.com
Bronze
E Day Spa & Salon
154 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-723-3200, edayspaandsalon.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
The Beauty Bar
56475 Main Road Southold
631-765-9600, thebeautybar.me
Gold
Spa Bellezza
1116 Main Road, Aquebogue
631-779-3773, spabellezza.net
Silver
Clientology Salon and Spa
55 Route 48 Suite 7, Mattituck
631-298-1119, clientologyspa.com
Bronze
Eastern Sun Holistic Health
53345 Main Road, Southold
631-765-2100, easternsunholistichealth.net