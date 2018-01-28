Dan’s Best of the Best Winners Talk Fitness on the East End

by Dan's Best of the Best

Not all of us can have “incredibly good genes” like the 71-year-old president. Many of us have to head to the gym to maintain our physiques and stay in tiptop physical and mental health.

Lucky for those of us who do, we don’t have to go far to find a gym on the East End. We reached out to some of our Dan’s Best of the Best Platinum award winners in the Health, Wellness and Beauty category to see what their fitness and workout routines offer.

If you need a bit more than self-motivation, check out CrossFit classes. CrossFit is a program that mixes different exercises that push all parts of your body. According to Terri Davis Sweeney, owner of CrossFit Warrior Legion in Hampton Bays, “It’s constantly changing, which keeps your mind and body from getting bored.” The difference between a standard gym and CrossFit is the class setting. “Each CrossFit class is one hour and is instructed by a qualified CrossFit coach, all workouts are programmed by our trainers, all you need to do is show up ready to work and we take care of the rest,” says Mark Sirico, also of CrossFit Warrior Legion. And because of the group setting, Sirico notes, participants challenge each other and feed off the energy of the group. You might even make some friends. crossfitwarriorlegion.com

Lukie Bernstein, owner of Bridgehampton Pilates and four-time Best of the Best Platinum winner, says “Pilates classes help build strength, core control, tone the muscles, increase flexibility, improve posture and elongate the spine while integrating the mind with the body.” Sounds like yoga, right? Bernstein continues, “Pilates and yoga compliment each other. Working on your core in Pilates will help with poses in yoga. One is no better than the other—only the experience of the student makes one preferable over the other. Spirituality or mind/body conditioning? Ideally, do both!”

The TRX System, also known as Total Resistance eXercise, is a specialized form of suspension training that uses body weight exercises to develop strength, balance, flexibility and core stability simultaneously. It was developed by former U.S. Navy SEAL Randy Hetrick and it sounds intense. “Although some may see TRX as intimidating, a TRX strap could greatly improve flexibility, mobility, as well as overall strength development. Whether it’s your first time in a fitness environment or you’re a seasoned athlete, TRX is a great way to progress into a healthier lifestyle,” says Paige Romanowski, owner of BodyRite Training in Jamesport. “TRX suspension training is the perfect tool for a beginner, for the novice fitness enthusiast or ‘faint of heart,’ if you will, as an introduction for those looking to start a lifestyle of health and fitness.” If you want to make the switch from your conventional gym routine to TRX, the primary advantage of that switch is the development of core stability, which with TRX is the name of the game. Says Romanowski, “TRX relies primarily on a person’s core strength and stability while manipulating one’s own body weight to help make the movement easier or more difficult. In the end, more body parts are worked out in symphony with one another which equates to more energy expended and better core development.” bodyritetraining.com

Working out in a gym isn’t the only way to get in shape or stay healthy, though. Tinamarie Dougherty, of Spa Bellezza in Aquebogue says that “During the winter months many of us suffer from dry hands and brittle, discolored and peeling nails due in part to indoor heat and a lack of moisture in the air.” She continues: “Add to that taxing toll the alcohol-based hand sanitizers we typically use to prevent colds and flu, and your hands probably appear rough and dry.” Find out how you can combat these winter ailments at spabellezza.com.

See all of Dan’s Best of the Best winners at DansBOTB.com.