Gwyneth Paltrow and Stephen Colbert Discuss Saturday’s Goop Summit

by SOTH Team

Amagansett actress and lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow dropped by The Late Show to chat with Stephen Colbert and promote her upcoming “In Goop Health” Goop Summit, an extravaganza of interesting, fun and often dubious health and wellness products and practices, in New York City this Saturday, January 27.

In a genius stroke of marketing, Paltrow allowed Colbert to rake her and Goop over the coals a bit in a good-natured mock interview, which picked up more than 100,000 views on YouTube in just a few hours. In the video (below), Colbert also promotes his satirical lifestyle brand Covetton House, which has collaborated with Goop on “Covoopetten” products—including a $900 “Insight Wedge” doorstop, “Because closed doors are for shady sh*t”—that can be found, sold out, on goop.com.

Paltrow has some fun laughing at herself in the interview as Colbert makes cracks about eating Yoni Eggs—the much-maligned and very real Goop-featured egg-shaped semi-precious stones women wear in the most private of places—and laughs at an $84 water bottle with amethyst crystal, also sold on the Goop website. To her credit, and marketing savvy, Paltrow rolls with the punches and takes some self-effacing shots of her own, noting that her green health drink is made from “matcha, chia seeds and tears shed by butterflies during Oprah’s Golden Globes speech.”

After taking a sip, Colbert asks for a taste, to which Paltrow asks, “Are you mortal?” When Colbert confirms that he is, she replies, “It’s not safe for you.”

Paltrow does share some actual information about the Goop Summit, though it’s almost hard to tell what’s real and what’s a joke. The two talk about some real features at the summit, including cutting-edge panels, mind-body-soul classes,” a “hall of experiential activations,” ayurvedic treatments, magnetic acupuncture and facial fitness exercises, not to mention “a sound bar for binaural meditation.” All sorts of Goop-y products will also be for sale, natch. Paltrow specifically mentions a new line of bath soaks with “salts and oils and botanicals to nourish the body and the spirit.”

Colbert notes, “I can get you primo bath salts on Eleventh Avenue for like six bucks—free if you’re willing to make a friend.”

Following the fun, Colbert gave Paltrow a serious interview about the origins of Goop, her recent engagement to Glee co-creator Brad Falchuck and her “consciously uncoupled” divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. She also confirms that she will be appearing as Pepper Potts in Marvel Studios’ new Avengers: Infinity War film, hitting theaters on May 4! Watch the interview below.

Tickets for the NYC “In Goop Health” Goop Summit came in two levels: Turmeric for $650 and Ginger for $2,000 (both sold out) at goop.com.