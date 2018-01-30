Hampton Bays Basketball Star MacKenzie Tyler Earns 1,000th Point

by Scoop Team

Before a cheering crowd, Hampton Bays High School senior MacKenzie Tyler reached a milestone in her basketball career by scoring her 1,000th point on Tuesday, January 23. She had been just seven points shy of the goal prior to the home game against the Bayport/Blue Point Phantoms.

Tyler’s 1,000th point contributed to a 45–40 upset win for the Lady Baymen, who are now 4–10 in League 6 and 4–13 overall after losing 32–50 at Shoreham-Wading River on Thursday, January 25. She scored 10 points, including two three-pointers in Tuesday’s game.

“We are very proud of McKenzie for reaching this benchmark,” Hampton Bays Athletic Director Drew Walker said. Walker put a halt to the action on the court following Tyler’s 1,000th point so he could present the beaming player with a bouquet of pink roses and a painted basketball featuring her name, “1,000th Point” and the purple Hampton Bays “HB” logo to celebrate the moment.

Tyler is a three-sport athlete. In addition to basketball, she plays varsity golf and varsity softball, and serves as captain of all three teams. Her titles include All-County and All-League for basketball, most valuable player for golf, and All-County and most valuable player for softball.

According to MaxPreps.com, a website specializing in American high school sports, Tyler has a .446 batting average for her varsity softball career, from 2014–17, with 95 hits, 29 RBIs and 86 runs over 60 games.

When not on the field or court, she participates in student council, the Leo’s Club, Key Club, Varsity Club and Future Business Leaders of America.

You can watch MacKenzie Tyler in action when the Lady Baymen play Amityville at Hampton Bays High School tonight at 5:45 p.m.