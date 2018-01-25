Hamptons Event Highlights This Weekend: January 26–28, 2018

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and interesting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, January 26–28, 2018.

SPEAK UP

Story Circle: USDAC People’s State of the Union

When: January 26, 6 p.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

What: Share your stories as part of the artist collective U.S. Department of Arts and Culture’s initiative. Inspired by the stories, a group of poets will compose poetry to be performed at the Parrish on March 23. Participants are invited to share their stories and reflect on the current “state of the union” while mingling with their neighbors and enjoying refreshments. The Story Circle aims to create a space for sharing and listening and to bring our communities together.

Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

MOVIE NIGHT

HIFF & Guild Hall Present Now Showing: The Divine Order

When: January 27, 6 p.m.

Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Set in Switzerland in 1971 when women there were still denied the right to vote. When unassuming and dutiful housewife Nora is forbidden by her husband to take a part-time job, her frustration leads to her becoming the poster child of her town’s suffragette movement. Uplifting and crowd-pleasing, this charming, captivating film is a time-capsule that could not be more timely.

Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

JAMMIN’

All Star Jam with Nancy Atlas, G.E. Smith and Mike Riley

When: January 26, 8 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: The Saturday show is sold out, so this is you’re last chance for Nancy’s local love before she splits for a month.

Contact: 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

NATURE WALK

Winter Botany Walk

When: January 28, 9:30–11 a.m.

Where: Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue

What: This walk will concentrate on trees, shrubs and other plant species. Bark, buds and seeds will all be observed and used to identify plants. Participants will look for early blooming skunk cabbage, a sign that spring is not far away. This walk will be led by MaryLaura Lamont, Park Ranger, of William Floyd Estate Fire Island National Seashore.

Contact: 631-653-4771, quoguewilfliferefuge.org