Hamptons Kids Events This Week: January 7–10, 2018
Kids can get their owl on at SoFo this weekend! Photo: Liza Scott/123RF
January 5, 2018 by What to Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great East End events in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, January 7–10, 2018.

A REAL HOOT
All About Owls for Children
When: January 7, 10:30 a.m.
Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
What: Most owls commonly seen on Long Island are here year-round, but one is a temporary visitor from farther north. Find out whooo lives in our area all year, whooo is just visiting, and when and where they can be seen and be heard calling.
Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org

CREATE ART
Bilingual Family Gallery Talk and Art Workshop
When: January 7, 2 p.m.
Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
What: Visitors explore art in the galleries then go to The Lynne and Richard Pasculano Studio to create projects inspired by the works on view. Los visitantes exploran algunas obras de arte en las galerías y luego van a The Lynne and Richard Pasculano Studio para crear proyectos inspirados en las obras que vieron.
Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

DRAMA
Who Stole the Tarts in the Kingdom of Hearts
When: January 8, 6–7 p.m.
Where: Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead
What: A children’s room production of The Kingdom of Hearts. Each registered child receives a part in the first annual play. Rehearsals: Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays in January and February 1 at 6–7 p.m. Performance: Friday, February 2 at 6:30–7.
Contact: 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

