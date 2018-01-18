Hamptons Kids Events This Weekend: January 18–21, 2018

by What to Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these fun, creative and educational events and activities in the Hamptons this weekend, January 18–21, 2018.

WHAT IS FUN?

Teen Trivia

When: January 18, 6–6:30 p.m.

Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Compete with your high school peers every Thursday in January. This week’s topic is children’s books.

Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

LOOK, UP IN THE SKY

Astronomy Night at the Museum

When: January 19, 6 p.m.

Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Enjoy warm refreshments as astronomers from the Montauk Observatory explain the night sky. Montauk Observatory astronomers will set up their telescopes under the starry skies and give guided tours of the heavens. The first half-hour will consist of a brief lecture about stargazing, star-hopping and general tips for observing. Then it’s out into the field for a look at the night sky.

Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org

FAMILY FILM

Movie Matinee: Disney’s Moana

When: January 20, 2 p.m.

Where: Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett

What: In ancient Polynesia, when a terrible curse incurred by the demigod Maui reaches Moana’s island, she answers the Ocean’s call to seek out the demigod to set things right. Popcorn will be served!

Contact: 631-267-3810, amaglibrary.org

WARM UP

Summer in January

When: January 21, 3–4:30 p.m.

Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton

What: High school students. Experience summer in January with ice cream sundaes, seashell crafts, and summer tunes!

Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org