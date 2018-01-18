Hamptons Kids Events This Weekend: January 18–21, 2018

Hamptons Kids Events This Weekend: January 18–21, 2018
Watch "Moana" at Amagansett Free Library, Photo: ©2016 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
January 18, 2018 by What to Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these fun, creative and educational events and activities in the Hamptons this weekend, January 18–21, 2018.

Find more events for adults and children at Events.DansPapers.com.

WHAT IS FUN?
Teen Trivia
When: January 18, 6–6:30 p.m.
Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton
What: Compete with your high school peers every Thursday in January. This week’s topic is children’s books.
Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

LOOK, UP IN THE SKY
Astronomy Night at the Museum
When: January 19, 6 p.m.
Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
What: Enjoy warm refreshments as astronomers from the Montauk Observatory explain the night sky. Montauk Observatory astronomers will set up their telescopes under the starry skies and give guided tours of the heavens. The first half-hour will consist of a brief lecture about stargazing, star-hopping and general tips for observing. Then it’s out into the field for a look at the night sky.
Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org

FAMILY FILM
Movie Matinee: Disney’s Moana
When: January 20, 2 p.m.
Where: Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett
What: In ancient Polynesia, when a terrible curse incurred by the demigod Maui reaches Moana’s island, she answers the Ocean’s call to seek out the demigod to set things right. Popcorn will be served!
Contact: 631-267-3810, amaglibrary.org

WARM UP
Summer in January
When: January 21, 3–4:30 p.m.
Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton
What: High school students. Experience summer in January with ice cream sundaes, seashell crafts, and summer tunes!
Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Related Articles

Explore art with your kidsHamptons Kids Events This Weekend: November 10–15, 2017 Get to know SoFo in BridgehamptonSoFo Museum Keeps Nature Alive in Bridgehampton Kids can get their owl on at SoFo this weekend!Hamptons Kids Events This Week: January 7–10, 2018 The HooDoo LoungersHamptons + North Fork Event Highlights: January 11–15, 2018

BACK TO What to Do

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo