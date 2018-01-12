Hamptons Kids Events This Weekend: January 13–14, 2018

Kids can now play chess in the Hamptons every Sunday, Photo: Mikkel Bigandt/123RF
Enrich your kids’ lives with these great East End events and activities in the Hamptons this weekend, January 13–14, 2018, plus a little something extra on January 18 and 25!

Winter Birding with Group
When: January 13, 10–11:30 a.m.
Where: Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue
What: Join Aaron Virgin, Vice President of Group for the East End, on a hike through Refuge trails looking and listening for local birds of the forest.
Contact: 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

COMMUNITY BUILDING
The Neo-Political Cowgirls Workshop for Ages 6-96
When: January 14, 21 and 28, 10:30 a.m.–noon
Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton
What: Find community, and support across generations. These creative workshops share conversation and ideas while exploring our world through arts. Free to all. Each workshop is led by a different artist from our community.
Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

CHECK
Sunday Afternoon Chess
When: January 14, 2–4 p.m.
Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton
What: Tired of playing online? Play face-to-face at East Hampton Library’s Sunday Afternoon Chess. Meet up for a friendly game! (non-instructional)
Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

READ, COMPETE
Battle of the Books
When: January 18 and 25, 3–4 p.m.
Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton
What: In the annual Suffolk County-wide competition teams of teens compete in a contest of trivia questions from three selected novels. Read the books. Remember the details. Come to three weekly practice sessions. Competition takes place March, 23 at Connetquot High School
Contact: 631-324-0222 

