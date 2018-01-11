Hamptons + North Fork Event Highlights: January 11–15, 2018

Take a look at just some of the fun event highlights happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, January 11–15. 2018.
WHAT IS FUN?
Thursday Night Trivia
When: Every Thursday, 5:15–8 p.m.
Where: Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Greenport
What: Free to play. Winners receive a $50 Gift Card to the brewery. Sign-up begins at 5:15 p.m. and the game starts at 5:45 p.m. $10 beer and food combo specials available.
Contact: 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com
BENEFIT
Concert Featuring Hoodoo Loungers
When: January 12, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Fork Meeting House, 977 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
What: Special concert featuring the Hoodoo Loungers. Proceeds benefit The Island Gift of Life Foundation, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance and support services to patients with life-threatening illnesses.
Contact: 631-537-0132, uucsf.org
SMOKESTACK LIGHTNING
Howlin’ Wolf Blues Celebration
When: January 12. 8 p.m.
Where: Suffolk Theater, 117 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: John Hammond, Roomful of Blues, Guy Davis, Toby Walker perform the music of one of the most influential blues artists of all time—Howlin’ Wolf!
Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
A CAPITAL IDEA
National Theater Live Screening: Young Marx
When: January 13, 7 p.m.
Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton
What: Rory Kinnear is Marx and Oliver Chris is Engels in this new comedy live from The Bridge Theatre, in London.
Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
DREAM BIG
16th Annual Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast
When: January 15, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton
What: Community breakfast to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. Fellowship, food, musical offerings and a short talk by Fr. Patrick Edwards of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Southampton, who will speak to what we owe Dr. King for his ministry, prophecy and sacrifice.
Contact: 631-283-0774, myrml.org