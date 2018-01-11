Hamptons + North Fork Event Highlights: January 11–15, 2018

by What to Do

Take a look at just some of the fun event highlights happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, January 11–15. 2018.

WHAT IS FUN?

Thursday Night Trivia

When: Every Thursday, 5:15–8 p.m.

Where: Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Greenport

What: Free to play. Winners receive a $50 Gift Card to the brewery. Sign-up begins at 5:15 p.m. and the game starts at 5:45 p.m. $10 beer and food combo specials available.

Contact: 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

BENEFIT

Concert Featuring Hoodoo Loungers

When: January 12, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Fork Meeting House, 977 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Special concert featuring the Hoodoo Loungers. Proceeds benefit The Island Gift of Life Foundation, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance and support services to patients with life-threatening illnesses.

Contact: 631-537-0132, uucsf.org

SMOKESTACK LIGHTNING

Howlin’ Wolf Blues Celebration

When: January 12. 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 117 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: John Hammond, Roomful of Blues, Guy Davis, Toby Walker perform the music of one of the most influential blues artists of all time—Howlin’ Wolf!

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

A CAPITAL IDEA

National Theater Live Screening: Young Marx

When: January 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Rory Kinnear is Marx and Oliver Chris is Engels in this new comedy live from The Bridge Theatre, in London.

Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

DREAM BIG

16th Annual Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast

When: January 15, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton

What: Community breakfast to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. Fellowship, food, musical offerings and a short talk by Fr. Patrick Edwards of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Southampton, who will speak to what we owe Dr. King for his ministry, prophecy and sacrifice.

Contact: 631-283-0774, myrml.org