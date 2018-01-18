Hamptons + North Fork Weekend Event Highlights: January 18–20, 2018

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and interesting events and activities happening in the Hamptons and North Fork this weekend, January 18–20, 2018.

Find more exciting local events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

MIX AND MATCH

First East Hampton Chamber of Commerce Mixer of 2018

When: January 18, 5–7 p.m.

Where: Home of Barbara Layton, East Hampton

What: New board member Barbara Layton will host the inaugural mixer for 2018. The Chamber will also welcome former president Ed Dressler and additional new board member Marcrina Robinson. Light refreshments will be served and executive director Steve Ringel will update attendees on winter and spring projects. Admission is free to members and $10 for non-members.

Contact: 631-324-0262, easthamptonchamber.com

LECTURE

Terrance Fiore: An Eyewitness Account of the Civil Rights Movement

When: January 19, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Temple Adas Israel, 30 Atlantic Avenue, Sag Harbor

What: All are welcome to listen as Terrance Fiore gives an eyewitness account of the Civil Rights Movement at a wine and cheese reception preceding the Shabbat evening services.

Contact: 631-725-0904, templeadasisrael.com

LIVE MUSIC

The Brooklyn Bridge

When: January 19, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: The Brooklyn Bridge was formed on Long Island in 1968 by the late Johnny Maestro. Combining members of the Del-Satins and Rhythm Method, The Brooklyn Bridge is known for stellar vocal harmonies and soaring melodies, with hits including “Sixteen Candles” and “The Worst That Could Happen.”

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

LONE STARS

Fireside Session: Austin, with Nancy Atlas and Special Guest

When: January 20, 8 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: Fireside Session with the live music of Austin, Texas! Featuring Nancy Atlas and a special guest. See related photos on page 13.

Contact: SOLD OUT