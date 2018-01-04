Hamptons + North Fork Weekend Event Highlights: January 5–7, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend, January 5–7, 2018.
Find more East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.
ART DOC
Film: Chuck Close, Directed by Marion Cajori
When: January 5, 6 p.m.
Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
What: Chuck Close depicts the life and work of an artist who has reinvented portraiture. The genius of the film is not only that it allows the artist to illuminate his methodology, but also that it features his friends who make important contributions to appreciating Close’s gifts.
Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org
BENEFIT
Concert Featuring Hoodoo Loungers
When: January 5, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Fork Meeting House, 977 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
What: Special concert featuring the Hoodoo Loungers. Proceeds benefit The Island Gift of Life Foundation, a nonprofit, 501c(3) organization that provides financial assistance and other related support services to patients with life-threatening illnesses. Admission $20/$15 students & seniors.
Contact: 631-537-0132, uucsf.org
WINE O’CLOCK
Vine to Wine Tour
When: January 6, noon
Where: Sannino Vineyard, 1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic
What: The most comprehensive wine tour in the region. Mini viticulture, winemaking techniques and an exploration of the barrel cellar. This tour will be given by owner and winemaker, Anthony Sannino. Tour includes wine tasting, cheese plate and special discounts.
Contact: 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com
CLASSIC ANNE
Anne Taffel in Concert
When: January 7, 3–4 p.m.
Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton
What: Having made her orchestral debut at the age of 15, Anne Taffel continues to be active as an international soloist and recitalist. She studied with Mme. Bachauer and was awarded an honorary grant to coach with legendary pianist Earl Wild who lauded her as “the greatest living woman pianist.” Praised by The New York Times for her “animated performances,” Taffel will offer a program that includes works by Handel, Beethoven, Chopin, and Granados. A reception will follow.
Contact: 631-283-0774, myrml.org