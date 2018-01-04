Hamptons + North Fork Weekend Event Highlights: January 5–7, 2018

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend, January 5–7, 2018.

Find more East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

ART DOC

Film: Chuck Close, Directed by Marion Cajori

When: January 5, 6 p.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

What: Chuck Close depicts the life and work of an artist who has reinvented portraiture. The genius of the film is not only that it allows the artist to illuminate his methodology, but also that it features his friends who make important contributions to appreciating Close’s gifts.

Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

BENEFIT

Concert Featuring Hoodoo Loungers

When: January 5, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Fork Meeting House, 977 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Special concert featuring the Hoodoo Loungers. Proceeds benefit The Island Gift of Life Foundation, a nonprofit, 501c(3) organization that provides financial assistance and other related support services to patients with life-threatening illnesses. Admission $20/$15 students & seniors.

Contact: 631-537-0132, uucsf.org

WINE O’CLOCK

Vine to Wine Tour

When: January 6, noon

Where: Sannino Vineyard, 1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic

What: The most comprehensive wine tour in the region. Mini viticulture, winemaking techniques and an exploration of the barrel cellar. This tour will be given by owner and winemaker, Anthony Sannino. Tour includes wine tasting, cheese plate and special discounts.

Contact: 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

CLASSIC ANNE

Anne Taffel in Concert

When: January 7, 3–4 p.m.

Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton

What: Having made her orchestral debut at the age of 15, Anne Taffel continues to be active as an international soloist and recitalist. She studied with Mme. Bachauer and was awarded an honorary grant to coach with legendary pianist Earl Wild who lauded her as “the greatest living woman pianist.” Praised by The New York Times for her “animated performances,” Taffel will offer a program that includes works by Handel, Beethoven, Chopin, and Granados. A reception will follow.

Contact: 631-283-0774, myrml.org