Hilaria Baldwin Suggests Daily Parenting Posts in 2018 – with Alec’s Help!

by SOTH Team

On New Year’s Day, Amagansett mom, yogi and social media guru Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram with a new idea for 2018: Daily parenting posts using the hashtag #WeGotThis2018. And she says hubby Alec Baldwin wants in on the action, too!

Hilaria, who first introduced her Yoga Posture of the Day in 2014, has picked up a huge Instagram following of more than 285,000, and she seems genuinely moved by the feedback from her fans. She suggested the new parenting posts idea on Monday below a photograph of her and the children relaxing by the fire in what we can assume is her and Alec’s Amagansett home. Two hours later, she shared a shot of her and Alec having a laugh and freezing on a frigid local beach.

In the first post, she writes:

My three, almost four, little #Baldwinitos…whatever this year will bring us, we will do it together and I will continue to try to be the best mommy I can be ❤️. I want to do another daily post this year…I have been overwhelmed by how wonderful the community is here on my page—what seems to be OUR page, to be honest. I love the love, support, and wisdom you all show to each other. Parenting is wonderful, but it’s hard…what would you guys think of a daily post, posing a thought, question, or a challenge regarding taking care of our kids and taking care of ourselves? I’m always wanting to learn from others…and, I think, right here we can learn so much from each other, teach what works for us, and provide support to those who need to know that they are not in this alone.

This is for everyone…anyone who cares for another person, or needs a little self love… What do you think? Ps…my husband totally wants in and says he is going to do instagram takeovers to share his thoughts…get ready for those 😂! #WeGotThis2018

Considering how dutifully she posted her Yoga Posture of the Day, we expect Hilaria will make good on her plan for daily parenting posts, and we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a parenting book in her future. Her The Living Clearly Method book was a hit in 2016, and with three young children—and another on the way—she’s getting plenty of practical parenting experience.

To see how it all plays out, follow @HilariaBaldwin on Instagram, or try following the #WeGotThis2018 hashtag, which can now be done on the photo sharing app.