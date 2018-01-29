Lieb Cellars Releases Canned Wines Under Bridge Lane Label

by Grapevine

Cutchogue winery Lieb Cellars on the North Fork is rolling out a new line of five canned wines under their Bridge Lane label. In their recent announcement, the winery said they successfully completed a test batch of their rosé in can last summer and have spent the past five months tweaking the packaging, lab testing the cans and developing four new varieties.

The full line consists of a white merlot, unoaked chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, dry rosé and red blend.

Known for breaking tradition and embracing alternative wine packaging—they were the first to launch 3L premium box wine and 20L disposable keg wine in 2014—putting wine in can is a natural next step in Lieb’s progression.

“Our Lieb Cellars reserve line is our anchor and will always be about crafting the best possible, elegant, age-worthy wines from our estate vineyards,” Lieb Cellars’ General Manager, Ami Opisso says. “Our second label, Bridge Lane, is about making fresh, fruit-forward wines and saying, ‘How can we have some fun and offer value?” she continued, adding, “As young, casual consumers ourselves, what and how do we want to drink wine?”

Lieb says their team was “psyched to try out their test batch rosé cans” last year. “We live near the beach and a bunch of us have or know people who have boats. It was awesome to be able to throw our cans in a cooler next to Greenport Harbor Summer Ales and not have to worry about glass bottles or even cups,” Opisso says.

The 1,100 test batch cans sold out in two weeks, according to the Lieb Cellars announcement. “There were people waiting at the tasting room the morning they went on sale, and then they kept coming. I had to hide some in my office for fear they’d be gone before I remembered to grab my samples,” Opisso points out.

Packaged in recyclable 375ml aluminum cans (which equates to half of a standard 750ML bottle of wine or two large glass pours) Lieb’s Bridge Lane canned wines are made from sustainably farmed grapes grown at Lieb Cellars estate vineyard and sourced from other excellent local vineyard sites.

The cans are available now for $9 per can or $34 for four-packs starting tomorrow at the Bridge Lane Wine Tasting Room (35 Cox Neck Road) in Mattituck, as well as bridgelanewine.com and at select retail stores and casual restaurants along the East Coast.

“We’ve been working on these cans for about a year and a half now,” Opisso concludes. “It’s pretty cool to finally get to share them with everybody.”