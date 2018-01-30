Mooch Takes a Stab at the Hamptons in New Water Mill Home

by Behind the Hedges

Short lived White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, aka the Mooch, and wife Deirdre Ball have bought into the Hamptons! Our sister site, BehindtheHedges.com, broke the news last week, but in case you missed it, we just had to let you know. At 30 Lawrence Court, the 5,700-square-foot home—with an additional 2,600 in the finished lower level—boasts 8 bedrooms, 7.5 baths and gunite pool and spa, all for $7.5 million asking. And it overlooks nature reserve and neighbor Alan Alda’s house. Could this be a lifelong friendship in the making? Anything can happen east of the canal… Read more at Behind the Hedges