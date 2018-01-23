Nick & Toni’s and Golden Eagle Host Artist Workshop and Dinner Series

by Hampton Eats

Nick & Toni’s and The Golden Eagle Studio 144 in East Hampton recently launched a new series of weekly art workshops and dinners with the artists who lead them.

Now well underway, “A Night Out With… “ continues this Thursday, January 24 with artists Dan Rizzie and Susan Lazarus-Reimen.

The night of art, food and conversation begins at 5:30 p.m. with Rizzie and Lazarus-Reimen giving an art demonstration and/or mini lesson at the Golden Eagle Studio 144. Run by the inveterate East Hampton art supplies store at 144 North Main Street, the Studio offers year-round art programming in a wide range of disciplines and mediums—each taught by accomplished artist or craftsperson.

Following the workshop, the artists and guests will head over to Nick & Toni’s (136 North Main Street) to enjoy a specially priced two-course dinner. During the meal, all participants will chat about the workshop or anything else that comes to mind.

A little about the artists:

A well-known East End artist who’s exhibited throughout the country, Dan Rizzie‘s prints, collages and paintings reflect a deep respect for the natural world. His representational works often incorporate imagery of plants, birds and vine tendrils. Reiterating these themes, his more abstract pieces adopt organic, geometric patterns. Rizzie regularly flattens the picture plane, casting the viewer’s full attention to the delicate line and form in his shapes. In his printmaking, the artist uses various techniques including woodcut, lithography, relief, collage and chine collé. Rizzie’s artwork can be found in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Dallas Museum of Fine Art, and the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art in Arizona.

North Haven’s Susan Lazarus-Reimen received her BFA in printmaking and painting from Syracuse University and continued her MFA studies in printmaking, painting and art history at the University of Texas, Austin, where she was awarded three Ford Foundation grants. She then continued her education in a number of prestigious schools, eventually earning a teaching degree. Lazarus-Reimen served as School Programs Coordinator at the Pollock-Krasner House & Study Center, where she created a study guide and a slide kit for both students and teachers. She was Director of Education at Guild Hall and worked as Schools Project Manager and print shop director at Amagansett Applied Arts, where she also taught workshops and classes. Additionally, she was Director of Education at the Children’s Museum of the East End in Bridgehampton and the Director of After School Programs at the Bridgehampton Childcare & Recreational Center. She has been a Community Fellow at the Watermill Center for over 20 years and is also on the advisory board of the Sag Harbor Whaling Museum. She exhibits her paintings and prints in various local venues and across the country.

Following this week’s event, A Night Out With… will feature Linda Capello on January 31; Traute Worschech on February 7; Dennis Leri on February 21; Michele Dragonetti on February 28; Jane Martin on March 7; and Darlene Charneco on March 14.

A Night Out With… is $75 per person, which includes the art workshop (with supplies) and dinner, including tax and tip. Space for each event is limited and must be reserved online at goldeneagleart.com.