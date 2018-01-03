North Fork Restaurant Review: Main Road Biscuit Co. in Jamesport

by Genevieve Horsburgh

The warm smell of maple syrup mixed with hints of coffee and baked goods envelopes you upon entering the charming building that houses Main Road Biscuit Co. in Jamesport. Owner Marissa Drago can always be found behind the counter, in the kitchen, on a stool by the window or walking around talking to guests. It’s obvious Drago is passionate about her business—the sort of passion that leads to culinary gems like the Main Road Biscuit Co.

While biscuits are the main attraction, Main Road Biscuit Co. cooks up much more. Living on the bountiful North Fork, Drago and her husband Bryan found a chef that valued farm-to-table cuisine as much as they did. Everything they use is locally sourced, and you can taste the freshness in every bite.

The biscuit sampler is a must when you visit: four giant, perfectly baked biscuits lounging casually on a plate, with slabs of butter sticking out, begging to be devoured. One had Main Road’s house-made honey butter, another cinnamon butter, one plain and the last with a house-made spread—on this visit, a scrumptious lemon and orange marmalade, both sweet and tart. Along with sipping coffee from the North Fork Roasting Company, this could have been a meal on its own.

Breakfast and lunch menus offer a variety of options, from grits and eggs to the ever-popular avocado toast. All items are made to order using local ingredients so fresh you can feel good about eating them. First we sampled the Main Road Scramble of the Day, which included three NoFo eggs, local spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella served with a unique hash of carrots, potatoes, onions and multi-grain bread. Delicious and creamy, the omelet was bursting with fresh flavors and wasn’t heavy or greasy, and the hash was a welcome surprise of sweet and savory. A suggestion for the perfect bite: Cut a wedge of the omelet large enough to fit on half a piece of toast, add a layer of the hash first and then the omelet—YUM!

Main Road Biscuit Co. also makes a delicious breakfast sandwich with two fried eggs, cheddar, red pepper mayo and arugula—you can also add bacon—served on a heavenly brioche bun from Blue Duck Bakery.

We tried a fan favorite next, the Chicken and Waffles, which is served only on the weekend and made to order. Request this first, as it will take at least 20 minutes. The buttermilk-fried, bone-in chicken is crunchy and incredibly moist and tender on the inside. The cornmeal waffles are not too sweet and complement the fried chicken perfectly. The sweetness of the warmed maple syrup drizzled over the chicken and taken with a bite of waffle is one of those moments when you need to close your eyes to better savor the flavor.

Main Road Biscuit Co. also offers a French onion soup like no other—with a biscuit floating on top, crowned by melted mozzarella and chives. There are so many options to choose from at Main Road Biscuit Co., like Grandma’s Pancakes (a family recipe), Grits and Eggs, a decadent Mac & Cheese and a plethora of scratch-made baked goods. It’s a family-owned and operated business; the breakfast and lunch spot you’re always searching for, where the food is fresh and local and the staff is friendly and accommodating.

Main Road Biscuit Co., 1601 Main Road in Jamesport. 631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com.