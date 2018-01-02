Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka Get Engaged in Aspen

by SOTH Team

Southampton DJ, entrepreneur and heiress Paris Hilton started 2018 by announcing her engagement to her boyfriend, The Leftovers actor Chris Zylka, via Instagram on Tuesday.

Hilton, 36, shared a series of photographs, starting with Zylka, 32, taking a knee and presenting a ring to her on the slopes of Aspen, Colorado. The moment-by-moment shots show Hilton bending down to embrace and kiss her beau, followed by the two standing together and hugging, with her giant, pear-shaped diamond engagement ring conveniently displayed on her hand behind his neck—such is the duty of a social media maven.

“I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.😍,” Hilton wrote in the Instagram post.

According to Page Six, Hilton was seen flashing her new engagement ring while partying with Zylka and friends at the 1Oak pop-up in Aspen on Friday, but she didn’t make the announcement official until her Instagram post Tuesday. She also shared the news on Twitter using her old catch phrase…

I’m engaged That’s hot!!! — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

Zylka and Hilton have officially been an item since February 2016, when she told the world via Instagram that he was her Valentine, and she’s been gushing over him ever since. The duo first met eight years ago at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Page Six reports.

My #Valentine 💘 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

While Tuesday was the first official word of an engagement, it seems the pair were destined for longterm love after Zylka had Paris’s name tattooed on his forearm (using a curvy Disney logo font) back in July of 2017. At the time, she shared a photo of the ink on Instagram, noting, “Such a lucky girl! 😻 My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font. And said cause I’m his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess.”

How could she resist him after that?

Congratulations, Paris and Chris. Now come get married in the Hamptons this summer!