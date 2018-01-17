Roger Waters Tours Australia, Europe and South America in 2018

Hamptonite and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is packing his bags for the next big leg of his ongoing Us + Them tour—in Australia and New Zealand.
After a three-month break following his October 2017 shows in Canada, Waters is headed Down Under for 11 shows between January 24 and February 20. He will then continue to Europe and South America where he’ll finish out the year in November.
Shows on the Us + Them tour—named after a song off Pink Floyd’s legendary 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon—features hits from Pink Floyd’s most beloved albums, such as The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here and, of course, The Dark Side of The Moon, as well as new songs from Waters’ album Is This the Life We Really Want?, released in June of 2017.
In anticipation of his Australia and New Zealand stops, Waters has been enthusiastically tweeting about what’s to come.
See the band and I in the flesh in Australia & New Zealand starting later this month! Full info at https://t.co/1f2rcamerC pic.twitter.com/HgupChRFJN
AUCKLAND.. DUNEDIN.. SYDNEY.. BRISBANE.. MELBOURNE.. ADELAIDE.. AND PERTH… LET’S GO! EXCITED TO SEE YOU SOON! 📸: KATE IZOR pic.twitter.com/9WD40XfE5K
Waters’ legendary live performances are immersive sensory experiences featuring state-of- the-art audio-visual production and epic sound. And like his famous imagery from The Wall album, film and tour, the rocker is not shy about bringing politics into the musical fray. Recently, he’s brought messages from the Resistance (against Donald Trump) to his live show.
The 2018 Us + Them tour begins in Auckland, New Zealand on January 24 and 26, and Dunedin, NZ on January 30. From there it heads to Sydney, New South Wales on February 2–3; Brisbane, Queensland on February 6–7; Melbourne, Victoria on February 10–11; Adelaide, South Australia on February 16; and Perth, Western Australia on February 20.
European dates begin on April 13–14 in Barcelona, Spain and continue to Milan, Italy on April 17–18; Bologna, Italy on April 21–22 and 24–25; Prague, Czech Republic on April 27–28; Budapest, Hungary on May 2; Sofia, Bulgaria on May 4; Zagreb, Croatia on May 6; Lyon, France on May 9; Antwerp, Belgium on May 11–12; Hamburg, Germany on May 14; Vienna, Austria on May 16; Lisbon, Portugal on May 20–21; Madrid, Spain on May 24–25; Zurich, Switzerland on May 28–29; Berlin, Germany on June 1–2; Manheim, Germany on June 4; Paris, France on June 8–9; Cologne, Germany on June 11; Munich, Germany on June 13; Lille, France on June 16; Amsterdam, Netherlands on June 19, 22–23; Dublin, Ireland, June 26–27; Glasgow, Scotland on June 29–30; Liverpool, England on July 2; Manchester, England on July 3; London, England on July 6; Birmingham, England on July 7; Lucca, Italy on July 11; Rome, Italy on July 14; Krakow, Poland on August 3; Gdansk, Poland on August 5; Herning, Denmark on August 7; Copenhagen, Denmark on August 10–11; Oslo, Norway on August 14–15; Stockholm, Sweden on August 18; Helsinki, Finland on August 21; Riga, Latvia on August 24; Kaunas, Lithuania on August 26; St. Petersburg, Russia on August 29; and Moscow, Russia on August 31.
It’s a heck of a tour schedule! And after a brief break, Waters heads down to South America for another long list of shows, including São Paolo, Brazil on October 9; Brasilia, Brazil on October 13; Salvador, Brazil on October 17; Belo Horizonte, Brazil on October 21; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 24; Curitiba, Brazil on October 27; Porto Alegre, Brazil on October 30; Montevideo, Uruguay on November 3; Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 6; Santiago, Chile on November 14; and Lima, Peru on November 17.
Perhaps some local world travelers can catch one of these many dates, because Waters won’t be touring the United States this year.
Get tickets and more info at rogerwaters.com.