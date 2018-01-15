Shop ‘Til You Drop: Money Saving Hamptons Home Upgrades

by Shop 'Til You Drop

Shopping to improve your wardrobe is so 2017. This year, it’s all about home improvement.

After all, once you buy a new sweater or a new pair of boots, your money is simply gone. Upgrading your home, on the other hand, are the purchase that keeps on giving—you get to enjoy the amenities and, more often than not, they raise the value of your home. According to Remodeling Magazine, a minor kitchen remodel could recoup up to 80% of the price. Let’s see a sweater do that!

According to that same publication, the home improvement with the highest rate of return in 2017 was…attic insulation. It may not be the sexiest of improvements, but it’s comparatively inexpensive and has an estimated return of 108%—and you won’t have to buy that sweater. The folks at Delfino Insulation have been doing it since 1955, and as a multi-generational family business, the company has grown into a leading insulation company on the East End. delfinoinsulation.com

“Propane, as a heat source, is a clean-burning fuel that is efficient and versatile,” says Christina Armentano, Vice President of Business Development at Bay Gas Service in Shirley. “With upgrades in technology there is never a better time to be using propane as a green energy source for your home heating needs. Propane continues to evolve as home systems improve with technology, creating efficient home heating systems that customers can rely on.” Switching to propane gas not only helps reduce dependence on non-renewable energy sources, it could also save you up to 30% on your monthly utility bill. baygasservice.com

Improved landscaping is also on the top of the list when it comes to return-on-investment. According to The National Association of Realtors and the National Association of Landscape Professionals, that return could be up to 105%. And if you have the award-winning designer Frederico Azevedo and his team at Unlimited Earth Care doing the work, your return should be right up there at the top. Unlimited Earth Care works closely with ecologists, arboriculturalists, surveyors and specialists to provide a holistic approach to the site, while incorporating the natural landscape. In case you think winter isn’t a good time, Azevedo says, “This is the time to plan—make a wish list so it can come true. Everything should start very early in spring in order to become beautiful.” unlimitedearthcare.com

Mary Godfrey Photography might not give you a return on your investment, but that’s only because memories are priceless. Whether you’re getting married or engaged, simply want a portrait taken, or are hosting a family reunion and want to capture several generations together, get Mary Godfrey in your sights. She can even snap architectural photos in case you’re selling or planning on renting your home over the summer. marygodfreyphotography.com

The bomb cyclone might have come and gone, but record cold temperatures could still be on the horizon this winter and such temperatures can wreak havoc on pipes and tax your heating systems. Luckily, Southold Plumbing & Heating will take care of all of your plumbing and heating needs, from drips to disasters, or even just renovations, home openings and closings, new constructions, water conversions, even radiant heating, which we recommend (nothing like keeping your toesies warm on a cold winter day). southoldplumbing.com

New windows can both brighten a room and save on energy costs. Linda Nuszen, owner of Wall and Windows Unlimited in Southampton says “winter is the best time to consider custom window treatments as they can take between three and eight weeks to complete.” We know you want to stay trendy, so Nuszen recommends roller shades, which can be “automated and integrated into your home system.” She also notes that accent drapery adds style, and that “they are best for darkening a bedroom or media room.” windowsandwallsunlimited.com