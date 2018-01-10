Shop ‘Til You Drop: A New Year Means New East End Bargains

by Shop 'Til You Drop

Now that the gift-giving holidays are all done, it’s time to get back to shopping for what you want. After all, those gift certificates aren’t going to spend themselves!

No matter what you’re looking for, chances are Flying Point Surf Shop, with locations in Southampton, Sag Harbor and Greenport, has it. Keep yourself stylishly warm in their full line of Patagonia jackets, for example. Pick out a new hat, some gloves, cozy wool socks—there’s snow on the ground! Or pretend summer is right around the corner and pick out a skateboard. Pro-tip: you should always have a pair of sunglasses in the car, ESPECIALLY in the winter (Flying Point has those too). After a good snow the sun’s reflection can be blinding! flyingpointsurfshop.com

Is your New Year’s resolution to work out more in 2018? What if you didn’t even have to leave the comfort of your home to do it? The equipment experts at Gym Source of Southampton have the products, parts, organization and infrastructure to immediately get you going and keep you up and running. Schedule your free consultation now. 23 Windmill Lane, Southampton. 631-779-1977, gymsource.com

2017 marked Hildreth’s 175th year in business, and it remains the largest interior and exterior home furnishings and accessories store in the Hamptons. Whether you’re on the lookout for indoor furnishings and accessories for the bathroom or the bedroom, or are already planning your outdoor space for the summer, Hildreth’s has what you’re looking for. They even work on custom designs! 51 Main Street, Southampton, 631-283-2300; 109 Pantigo Road, East Hampton, 631-329-8800

Get a new look for a new year at John Dillon Salon & Day Spa in Southampton. Special New Year deals include 10% off cut and color, $45 blow dry and $275 Keratin treatment in January. They also offer facials and waxes, massage therapy and manicures and pedicures. 2017 was a long year—treat yourself. Call today and see how you can save 50% on your next visit. 16 Hill Street Unit 5, Southampton. 631-283-8383, johndillonsalonsh.com

Perhaps you want something old….If you can’t find it at English Country Antiques, you won’t find it. Over the years the store has evolved to sell everything for the home from an eccentric mix—they’re famous for their ever-changing and carefully curated collections of antique and modern home furnishings. Owner Chris Mead and his team of designers have access to the latest in design trends in fabrics and wallpaper. 26 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0606, ecantiques.com

Turn your house into a happy home this year by welcoming a new, furrier member. The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) in Hampton Bays, Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) in Wainscott and the North Fork Animal Welfare League in Peconic and Riverhead are just a few of the organizations that do the good work of taking care of the East End’s homeless pet population while they await their own “furever” home. Not everyone can bring a new pet into the home, so you could also visit the ARF Thrift and Treasure Shop in Sagaponack and SASF’s ReTail Shop in Southampton for clothes, books, unique home wares and more.