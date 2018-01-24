Southampton Arts Center Exhibits ‘A Radical Voice: 23 Women’

by Artists & Galleries

Southampton Arts Center’s first exhibition of 2018, A Radical Voice: 23 Women, curated by Janet Goleas, opens Saturday, February 17 with a reception for the public from 5–7 p.m.

A Radical Voice: 23 Women features works by a selection of women artists whose practices have helped to transform the language of contemporary art. Linked by their unique vision, convictions and constancy, these 23 female artists defy the status quo with a degree of courage that is exhilarating, explains Southampton Arts Center (SAC). Expanding the field of visual tropes, methods and materials, the artists on view offer a creative spectrum that ranges from the sublime to the utilitarian, from expressionism to precision, and from humor to drama.

“Sustaining a life as an artist is, at its core, a radical act,” exhibition curator Janet Goleas says.“The assembled artists in A Radical Voice: 23 Women are resilient, brilliant and ferocious in their practices and in their commitment to a life that is unordinary and endlessly inventive.”

The show includes includes Olive Ayhens, Amanda Church, Martha Clippinger, Connie Fox, Regina Gilligan, Tamara Gonzales, Jacqueline Gourevitch, Lisa Hein, Priscilla Heine, Hilary Helfant, Elana Herzog, Alice Hope, Laurie Lambrecht, Judith Linhares, Erika Ranee, Judy Richardson, Bonnie Rychlak, Toni Ross, Drew Shiflett, Jeanne Silverthorne, Zina Saro-Wiwa, Jude Tallichet, and Almond Zigmund.

“Southampton Arts Center is thrilled to begin the new year with such a powerful group of creative women,” SAC Director of Programs, Amy Kirwin adds.“The diverse range of work in a variety of mediums will be both thought-provoking and inspiring,” she continues. “This exhibition, created solely for SAC, will wake up the senses in the dead of winter.”

Southampton Arts Center is located at 25 Jobs Lane in the heart of Southampton Village. Call 631-283-0967 or visit southamptoncenter.org for more info.