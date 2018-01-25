Southold Historical Society Launches New Foodie Book Club

by Hampton Eats

Southold Historical Society is launching a new reading and discussion program focusing on books about the things we eat. Participants in The Serious Side of Food: Past, Present and Future, funded by Humanities New York, gives participants an opportunity to read and talk about a series of books that tell the story of our fascination with food historically, today and in the years to come.

Monthly discussions will be led by Southold Historical Society Executive Director Karen Lund Rooney starting with The Third Plate by Dan Barber on Monday, February 26. Copies of the books will be available for loan starting Thursday, February 1 at the Historical Society office (Prince Building, 54325 Main Road) in Southold or at Peconic Landing (1500 Brecknock Road) in Greenport. Participants can pick and choose based on books that interest them, or join all of the free discussions. See the complete schedule listed below.

Call Southold Historical Society at 631-765-5500 or visit southoldhistorical.org for more info.

Discussion Schedule

Monday, February 26, 2 p.m.

The Third Plate by Dan Barber

Southold Historical Society Museum Complex (Ann Currie-Bell House)

55200 Main Road, Southold

In this New York Times bestseller, author Dan Barber offers a radical new way of thinking about food. He points to a future of a “third plate”: a new paradigm of American eating where good farming and good cooking intersect. He challenges eaters and chefs to imagine a food system that is as sustainable as it is delicious.

Monday, March 19, 2 p.m.

In Defense of Food by Michael Pollan

Peconic Landing Community Center

1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport

In this New York Times bestseller, author Michael Pollan shows us how we can start making thoughtful food choices, begin to understand what is means to be healthy and to find pleasure in what we’re eating.

Monday, April 23 , 2 p.m.

Diet for a Small Planet by Frances Moore Lappe

Peconic Landing Community Center

1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport

In this book that challenged readers in the 1990’s, author Frances Moore Lappe shares with the reader not only a philosophy on changing yourself and the world by changing the way your eat but also simple rules for a healthy diet.

Monday, May 14, 2 p.m.

Cod by Mark Kurlansky

Southold Historical Society Museum Complex (Thomas Moore House)

55200 Main Road, Southold, NY 11971

In this bestselling book author Mark Kurlansky writes about the biography of a fish, namely Cod, that was the reason Europeans set sail across the Atlantic and helped change the course of history of the world!