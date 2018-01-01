Stevenson’s Toys Owners Seek Brio Trip to Sweden

by SOTH Team

Rumor has it that Roy and Polly Stevenson, owners of Stevenson’s Toys in Southampton and East Hampton, may have won a trip to Sweden courtesy of the famous Brio toy company.

Roy sent in photos of their Brio wooden train display and is now awaiting final confirmation that his store has won Brio’s contest for best in-store display. Roy says that the experience of running the store and selling Brio products to East End families has been “very weird and strange and wonderful” since the Stevensons purchased their Southampton store from the Lillywhite family “in 2001, a lifetime ago.”

Stevenson’s has been a toy store since 1895, when the Lillywhite family opened their sporting goods/toy/bicycle store on Jobs Lane in Southampton. Years after first buying the shop. Roy and Polly moved across the street.

The 2017 Dan’s Best of the Best Platinum winner in the South Fork Toy Store category, Stevenson’s just opened their new East Hampton location, at 66 Newtown Lane, in May.

Founded in 1884 in Osby, Sweden, Brio is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of puzzles, games and activity products, but almost everyone has childhood memories of their trains on those famous wooden tracks. Roy notes that the Brio company “makes great stuff…”

Stevenson’s Toys offers more than 10,000 items for sale, ranging from model kits and educational toys to action figures, dolls and boardgames. Look for the Zoltar fortune telling machine in front of their Southampton store, located at 69 Jobs Lane; then go in and wish them luck!