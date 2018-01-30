Parrish Director Terrie Sultan Joins Discover Long Island Board

by Artists & Galleries

Parrish Art Museum Director Terrie Sultan was appointed to Discover Long Island‘s (DLI) 2018 Board of Directors on January 24.

Sultan is one of two board members representing the East End. Comprising Long Island leaders in the tourism and hospitality industry, the DLI board possess a range of expertise in hotels and resorts, culture and heritage organizations, attractions, transportation and the business community.

“I’m delighted to be a part of this great organization and look forward to working with board members from diverse industries to communicate how special our region is,” Sultan said following her appointment. “I’m eager to be a strong advocacy voice for the cultural life of the East End.”

DLI was established in 1978 as the official tourism promotion agency for Long Island’s travel and tourism industry.

“We are so grateful that Terrie has joined our Board of Directors,” DLI President and CEO Kristen Jarnagin said of the appointment, which she announced last week. “Art and culture is an integral component of Long Island’s $5.6 billion tourism industry and Terrie’s position as Executive Director for the world-renowned Parrish Art Museum, as well as her leadership with the Hamptons Arts Network, provides critical representation on our board for both the arts community and the South Fork of Long Island.”

Sultan was appointed Director of the Parrish Art Museum in January 2008. She has more than 30 years of experience as a museum professional, having served in senior positions at the New Museum of Contemporary Art, the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, DC and the Blaffer Art Museum at the University of Houston. She has organized more than 45 exhibitions in her career, including Andreas Gursky: Landscapes, Chuck Close Photographs, Chantal Akerman: Moving through Time and Space, Jessica Stockholder: Kissing the Wall, and Chuck Close Prints: Process and Collaboration.

An accomplished author, her publications include Damaged Romanticism: A Mirror of Modern Emotion, published by D. Giles, Ltd. (2008); Jean Luc Mylayne, published by Twin Palms Press, Santa Fe (2007); James Surls: the Splendora Years, published by University of Texas Press (2005); and Kerry James Marshall published by Harry N. Abrams, Inc., New York (2000).

Sultan is a member of the International Association of Art Critics; served on the College Art Association’s award committee for Lifetime Achievement for Art Writing; and was a founding board member of Etant donné, the French-American Endowment for Contemporary Art. In 2003 she was awarded a Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et Lettres by the government of France.

On November 10, 2012, the Parrish Art Museum opened its new Herzog & de Meuron-designed facility in Water Mill. Sultan oversaw the 34,000 square foot, $30 million project from design conception through completion of construction.

For more information about Discover Long Island, call 631-951-3900 or visit discoverlongisland.com.