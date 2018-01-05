The Spur: A New Space for East End Innovators and Entrepreneurs

by Scoop Team

The Spur, a new private co-working space and innovation lab that targets entrepreneurs and innovators on the East End looking for a more invigorating and productive work environment than their home office, will launch with a VIP event this Saturday, January 6. It will then open for business on Monday, January 8 as a pop-up experience, in partnership with the Southampton Social Club.

In tandem, The Spur is working on renovating a building in Southampton Village that will become its home in summer 2018.

Aiming to combine the approaches of the popular WeWork and Soho House, The Spur is focusing on bringing together entrepreneurs centered on media and tech, health and wellness, food/beverage and retail. The end goal is to help industries that can flourish year-round on the East End and help reduce seasonal highs and lows.

As much of the Hamptons community flies south or goes into hibernation mode over the winter months, The Spur is opening to demonstrate the strength and resilience an all year-round innovation economy can provide.

“As an entrepreneur running several innovation-led businesses on the East End, I have met a number of likeminded peers who are all working on their businesses from home. Developing a next-generation workspace is a critical platform for our continued success” The Spur and i-hamptons founder, Ashley John Heather says. “We have already signed-up dozens of Founding Members who are excited to join The Spur in January when we open.”

While providing a sophisticated and innovative work environment in which members can choose dedicated desks or flexible work areas in the club, The Spur has also created an advisory council that will mentor members in building their businesses. Council members include East End entrepreneurs like Kathleen King, founder of Tates Bake Shop, David Bonnett, founder of Geocities, Bruce Bockmann former Chairman of Techspace and Porter Bibb, founder of MediaTech capital partners.

“I’m a full-time Southampton resident with an amazing network of friends, but few from similar backgrounds career-wise. Having a facility where there’s a focus on innovation and collaboration can help inform my perspective on technology, which is a huge part of my job.” says Dave Nugent, partner at Omnigon Communications.

The Spur will also cater to the Hamptons weekenders who use their second homes all year round. It will offer a unique weekend ‘innovation’ program for kids, designed for pre-teen kids. Parents can drop off their children for a STEM-inspired educational program that will cover the latest innovation tools such as 3D printing, Augmented Reality, Robotics, App development and much more. The program will be led by Gregory Wilson, Ph.D who is the Director of The Ross School’s Innovation Lab.

Complimentary breakfast refreshments will be provided from 8–11 a.m. by premium local brands including Hampton Coffee Company and Plain-T. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a menu focused on local cuisine that is fresh and healthy. The bar opens at 4 p.m. serving local beer, wine and seasonally infused spirits. At 5 p.m. each day, there will be programing, events and presentations where experts share best practices in all areas of innovation.

New furnishings for The Spur have been provided by Iconic Modern, Sisal Rugs Wholesale and California Closets.