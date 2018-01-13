Get Your Winter Live Music Fix at These Hamptons Shows

by Song & Stage

The Hamptons has plenty of live music acts and venues to keep year round East Enders bopping for the long haul—even during the cold winter months. Here’s what’s coming to a stage near you for the rest of January 2018.

We’re about halfway through January, but there’s still a lot left of the Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas at Bay Street Theater brought to you by Dan’s Papers, Audi of Southampton, Behind the Hedges and Manhattan Beer. The theme this year has been a virtual tour of musical locales around the country. Coming up on January 13, Nancy’s taking us on that California trip—be sure to wear some flowers in your hair! Then, on January 20, it’ll be down to Austin for some Texas-tinged tunes. Finally, the last weekend in January will be a double-header. On Friday, January 26, the virtual tour will make a pit stop at home for a jam with local music legends. Then, on Saturday, January 27, it will be a New Orleans-style night on the bayou. baystreet.org

Perennial favorite The Stephen Talkhouse keeps it hot inside through January. Take a walk on the wild side Saturday, January 13 at 8 p.m. as the Talkhouse turns into the Exploding Plastic Inevitable full of Warhol Superstars, Chelsea Girls and Factory rejects when Cracked Actor pays homage to The Velvet Underground. They’ll play selections from Velvet Underground studio albums as well as the David Bowie produced Lou Reed album Transformer. Stay late for Little Head Thinks (LHT), a Hamptons favorite who performs originals, covers and more. Closing out the month, Roses Grove Band shares their love and appreciation for the improvisational spirit found within the music of the Grateful Dead at 8 p.m. followed by Andy Aldort and The Groove Kings at 10 p.m. stephentalkhouse.com

Keep jazz alive with the Jam Session—live jazz every Thursday night from 7-9 p.m. at Bay Burger in Sag Harbor—a weekly jazz jam session for local musicians all year long. The Session has attracted musicians from all over, featured local and international special guests, and provided hot jazz during cool nights and cool jazz on hot nights while being recorded live-to-tape for NPR station WPPB 88.3FM. It’s free and no reservations are required, so just stop by, enjoy a burger and some jazz. Want to toot your own horn at the Jazz Sessions? Contact Claes Brondal at drummersaint@hotmail.com about being a guest musician or check out the Jazz Jam Session Facebook Page. thejamsession.org

Sag Harbor’s HarborFrost doesn’t just have live ice carving and live fire juggling, there’s live music too! North Fork singer-songwriter Robert Bruey will bring his deft, spare and unique finger-picking style to Harbor Books on February 24 at 2 p.m. NPR’s Bonnie Grice says that Bruey “is one of those singer-songwriters who gets your attention without raising his voice, no smoke and mirrors, no need for speed—just the words, the guitar, and his marvelous melodies. A soulful storyteller.” While you’re there pick up a bestseller or a classic and keep extra warm with some Dobra Tea at the bookstore’s teaosk. sagharborchamber.com

Patchogue continues to prove its reputation as a must-go place for evening entertainment. And 89 North Music Venue at 89 North Ocean Avenue is certainly a must-do in Patchogue. Their calendar is full to the rafters with live music and other events. On Saturday, January 13 at 8:15 p.m. you can hear the truest-sounding Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band in the Northeast, Sons of Skynyrd—a combination of the top players from different Skynyrd tribute bands throughout the tri-state area. Stay for The Almost Brothers Band, a tribute to the legendary Allman Brothers Band at 10:30 p.m. Award-winning The ’60s Invasion will be taping their set at 89 North Thursday, January 18. Be sure to wear your grooviest outfit…. Long Island’s most popular private event band, Entourage will be performing a rare, public show Saturday, January 20 at 8 p.m. taking the audience on a musical journey by playing songs from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and current hits. Rock out with Goodman Fiske afterwards. 89northmusic.com

Find more live music in the Hamptons and North Fork at Events.DansPapers.com.