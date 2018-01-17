2018 Women’s March Extends to Hamptons and NYC – Plan Your Day

by Scoop Team

The first anniversary Women’s March kicks off around the world this Saturday, January 20, and locals are getting in on the action! Whether heading into Manhattan or Washington DC, or taking part in regional marches closer to home, East End women and men are energized to support the cause.

Last year’s Women’s March on Washington was a momentous event with a message that echoed across the planet. Just one day after Donald Trump‘s inauguration, millions women gathered to speak their truth and stand up against the new president’s agenda in what became the largest one-day protest in our nation’s history. And while the march was about Trump and the marchers’ gripes with his election, it also set the stage for an unprecedented year of women speaking out against predatory men in power, and of sweeping cultural and ethical changes that have since smashed through the once gilded and impenetrable offices of Hollywood and Washington.

This year’s mission statement, as given on womensmarch.com is as follows:

The mission of Women’s March is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change. Women’s March is a women-led movement providing intersectional education on a diverse range of issues and creating entry points for new grassroots activists & organizers to engage in their local communities through trainings, outreach programs and events. Women’s March is committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect.

It goes on to name their platform of Unity Principals, based on the credo that “Women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights.” These include Ending Violence; Reproductive Rights; LGBTQIA Rights; Workers’ Rights; Civil Rights; Disability Rights; Immigrant Rights; and Environmental Justice.

On Saturday, the biggest marches—which are now more about equality for all and these Unity Principals than they are about Donald Trump—will move ahead in Washington DC and New York City. Smaller marches, including some 5,500 local groups in 50 states, will commence at the same time.

Locally, a Sag Harbor mini march begins on Long Wharf at 11 a.m. and will continue through 12 p.m. Also in Suffolk County, a Port Jefferson march runs from 12–3 p.m., starting at the corner of 347 and 112.

Area groups heading to the city include the Long Island Activists, meeting at the Babylon LIRR station at 8 a.m.; Team Pellegrino, meeting at the Massapequa Park LIRR station 8:30 a.m.; and the Huntington Young Dems, meeting at Huntington LIRR station at 7:30 a.m.

Get all info about the NYC Women’s March on their Facebook page here.

If you miss these meet ups, the NYC march begins with a pre-march rally at 11:30 a.m. at Central Park West between 61st/62nd streets (main entrance is at 72nd and Central Park West). The march begins at 12:30 p.m. and will go past Columbus Circle, east on 59th Street and south on 6th Avenue with exits at 45th, 44th and 43rd streets. A host of after-march events will follow around the city. See the full list of Post-March Events in NYC here.

For all things about the Women’s March, including resources and maps featuring marches around the country, visit womensmarch.com.