2018 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day Parades on the East End

St. Patrick’s Day is a month away, but it’s never too early to start making plans to celebrate. Is seeing one parade enough? Some people or so overflowing with Irish pride that they may want to be a part of as many as possible, either way, we’re here to help. We’ve compiled a list of all of the St. Paddy’s parades across the Hamptons and North Fork, plus a bonus event for those who want a wee bit more exercise.

Hamptons

Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 10 at 12 p.m.

What: The 51st annual WHB parade will honor Grand Marshal Pete Cuthbert and its theme is hometown heroes. Taking part in the parade is easy and free! There will also be an outdoor kids carnival that opens at 11 a.m., weather permitting.

Contact: For more info, check out whbstpats.com or call 631-506-1473.

Hampton Bays St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m.

The 14th annual Hampton Bays Hibernians parade will honor Grand Marshal Fergus Scully. The route will begin at the Hampton Bays Elementary School and end at the Hampton Atrium parking lot.

Contact: For more info, check out hbaohdivision11.com or call 631-728-9461.

Montauk St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Sunday, March 24 at 12 p.m.

The 56th annual Montauk parade will honor Grand Marshal Kathleen Keller and feature MC Rick White. New York’s second largest St. Paddy’s parade kicks off from Edgemere Road then turns on to Main Street. The Montauk Chamber of Commerce will start handing out hot soup at 10 a.m. for those who want to guarantee a good spot to watch the festivities.

Contact: For more info, check out montaukfriendsoferin.org or call 631-668-1107.

North Fork

Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 10 at 2 p.m.

What: The North Fork Chamber of Commerce will host its 14th annual parade in conjunction with the Cutchogue Fire Department. The route will begin at the Cox Lane traffic light, go down Route 25 and end in Cutchogue village. Any organizations interested in marching should contact parade chairman Joe Corso at the number below.

Contact: For more info, check out cutchoguefiredept.org or call 631-734-5959.

Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Sunday, March 11 at 1 p.m.

What: The Friends of St. Patrick are hosting their 68th annual parade. The three-mile long parade starts at 159 Harrison Avenue, Miller Place and ends at 626 North Country Road, Rocky Point. Also, this year’s Queen and Court Contest winners will make their parade debut!

Contact: For more info, check out friendsofstpatrick.org.

Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 24 at 1 p.m.

What: The East End Emerald Society kicks off its 5th annual parade and will honor Grand Marshal Sean Walter. The parade starts on the corner of North Railroad Avenue and Washington Avenue and ends at the Jamesport Fire Department, rain or shine.

Contact: For more info, check out eastendemeraldsociety.com.

Bonus

Patchogue St. Patrick’s Day May The Road Rise To Meet Ye 5K Race

When: Sunday, March 18 at 12 p.m.

What: While not technically a parade, it still involves spectators watching people block traffic, so it’s close enough. The Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce’s course begins at Finest Fitness and circles Patchogue Lake and ends in downtown Patchogue, where all racers 21+ will receive a free beer.

Contact: For more info, check out longislandbrowser.com or call 631-475-4302.