Alec Baldwin Plays George Tenet in Hulu’s ‘The Looming Tower’

by SOTH Team

Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin will play a CIA director for the second time of his career in Hulu’s upcoming tv series adaptation of Lawrence Wright‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning book The Looming Tower. While Baldwin played a fictional CIA Director, Alan Hunley, in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, the new role puts him in the role of embattled 9/11-era CIA Director George Tenet.

Premiering Wednesday, February 28 on Hulu, The Looming Tower traces the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda in the late 1990s and how the rivalry between the FBI and CIA during that time may have inadvertently set the path for the tragedy of 9/11. The 10-episode limited series follows members of the I-49 Squad in New York and Alec Station in Washington, D.C., the counter-terrorism divisions of the FBI and CIA, respectively, as they travel the world fighting for ownership of information while seemingly working toward the same goal—trying to prevent an imminent attack on U.S. soil.

The Looming Tower cast also includes Jeff Daniels, Tahar Rahim, Wrenn Schmidt, Bill Camp and Peter Sarsgaard.

Watch the trailer below.