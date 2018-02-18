Alec Baldwin Appears in New ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Trailer

by SOTH Team

Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin dealt with some delays after costar Tom Cruise was hurt filming his scenes for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, but it appears things finally got on track, as shown in this recently released trailer for the blockbuster sequel. Go see Black Panther if you want to watch this more than two-minute thrill ride, not to mention a really cool addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on the big screen.

In Fallout, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Baldwin reprises his role as Alan Hunley from Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, a CIA director bent on shutting down Impossible Mission Force, who eventually ends up seeing the light and becoming Secretary of the IMF after the team defeats the Syndicate. Now as part of the team, Baldwin is a prominent figure in this sixth Mission: Impossible installment.

“You had a terrible choice in Berlin—one life over millions,” Baldwin says as Hunley in the trailer for Fallout, adding, “Now the world is at risk.” Clearly, the high stakes drama continues.

In speaking to us about his Fallout costar, Baldwin acknowledged that Cruise the consummate film star. “Tom is someone who, that is who he is,” he said shortly before he was supposed to film his scenes over the summer. “He is a man who’s one of the few people who remains at that zenith.”

One can see why Cruise remains at the top of his game—he went all out for Fallout, again doing many of his own stunts, including becoming an expert helicopter pilot in order to create a stunning in-air chase, which is recounted in the featurette below. Unfortunately, Baldwin doesn’t show up in it, but the video offers some perspective into the scope of this movie.

Along with Cruise and Baldwin, the film stars Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Ving Rhames, Angela Bassett, Sean Harris and Henry Cavill.

Watch Alec Baldwin in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, opening this summer on July 27, 2018.