Almond Owners Unveil Their Newest Venture: Introducing L&W Market

by Food & Dining

During the closing of Zigmund’s Bar in January 2017, Jason Weiner and Eric Lemonides, co-owners of Zigmund’s, Almond and L&W Oyster Co., hinted at a top-secret project in the works for the summer. It took a little longer than expected, but that project has finally been revealed. Welcome to L&W Market.

This new venture, opening right next door to the Bridgehampton Almond, will feature prepared foods straight from Almond’s kitchen, take-out items, dry goods and Almond’s very own product line. Weiner describes the concept as, “Almond’s kitchen being open all day minus the waiters.”

L&W Market will offer signature Almond items such as the fermented chili powder, au poivre sauce and Caesar dressing. Lobster salad, marinated vegetables, rotisserie chicken, pre-made sandwiches, house-made charcuterie, freshly marinated meats for grilling, breakfast items and coffee will be available as well.

Collaborators at Carissa’s Bakery, Mecox Bay Dairy, Amber Waves, Foster Farm, Balsam Farms, Quail Hill and Pike Farm will provide locally sourced cheeses, breads, eggs and vegetables for the market. And Almond’s chefs Weiner and Jeremy Blutstein will debut their own line of kimchi, #KimchiJews, featuring kimchi, hot sauces, pickles and more. L&W will also introduce its own line of frozen pastas, patés and pastries for a complete Almond meal at home.

Starting in May, L&W Market will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week and will be located at 2493 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. After the grand opening, an online ordering app will be made available for fast and convenient pickup, perfect for any lunch break or beach day.

In the meantime, check out Almond at 1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. For information about dinner specials and the Artists & Writers series of talks call 631-537-5665 or check out their website almondrestaurant.com/s/bridgehampton.