Baron’s Cove Shares John Steinbeck’s Jack Rose Cocktail Recipe

by Grapevine

Local Hamptons businesses are celebrating their famous patrons of yore with special events, such as the Springs Tavern‘s recent acknowledgement of Jackson Pollock’s birthday, and Baron’s Cove is continuing that trend with recognition of frequent guest John Steinbeck’s birthday on Tuesday, February 27.

Baron’s Cove was a regular haunt for a number of literary lions, also including Kurt Vonnegut, George Plimpton and Truman Capote. But Steinbeck is definitely Sag Harbor’s most celebrated author, and he and his wife Elaine named the bar among their favorite spots in the village.

In honor of what would be the late Travels with Charley writer’s 116th birthday, Baron’s Cove is hosting a special happy hour featuring his favorite cocktail, the “Jack Rose,” for just $1.16 (see what they did there?) from 4–5 p.m. They will also serve cake.

If you can’t make the party, Baron’s Cove has shared the Jack Rose recipe, so Steinbeck fans can sip his beloved cocktail at home or in the study while hammering out some quality fiction.

Jack Rose (John Steinbeck)

2.5 oz Calvados

1 oz house-made Grenadine

1 oz fresh lemon juice

Lemon Twist

Shake all ingredients, strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with lemon twist.

John Steinbeck, who lived from 1902–1968, remains one of America’s most lauded authors. He won the 1962 Nobel Prize for Literature and a Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1940. Steinbeck penned such great novels as The Grapes of Wrath, Cannery Row, Travels with Charley, Of Mice and Men and East of Eden, among many others.

He and his wife Elaine spent the summer of 1953 in Sag Harbor and bought a summer home there in 1955. Steinbeck fell in love with the place and the people, and wrote his novel The Winter of Our Discontent while staying there. His legacy remains strong in the former whaling village.

Baron’s Cove is located at 31 W. Water Street in Sag Harbor. Call 631-725-2101 or visit baronscove.com for more info.