Try Dan’s Best Hamptons Seafood Shops on National Tartar Sauce Day

Many of us are still enjoying of leftover Valentine’s Day chocolates, but it’s time to push the sweet aside and add some umami or savory notes to the palate. After all, February 16 is National Tartar Sauce Day, so pick up some fresh fish at Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons Seafood Shops and dig in!

Tartar sauce is a French condiment featuring mayonnaise or aioli mixed with diced gherkins or relish—or perhaps even capers—and, often, some dill, chives or onions, depending on your taste. Appearing in cookbooks going back to the 19th century, this tasty white sauce is key for crab cakes, fish n’ chips, fried clams and more.

The seafood shops below earned their place in the Dan’s Best of the Best pantheon during last year’s (2017) contest, as voted by our readers. Who better to trust when choosing the freshest of Hamptons fresh fish?

2017 Dan’s Best of the Best Seafood Shops: South Fork

Platinum

Citarella

East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton

631-283-6600, citarella.com

Gold

Staurt’s Seafood

41 Oak Lane, Amagansett

631-267-6700, stuartsseafood.com

Silver

The Seafood Shop

350 Montauk Highway, Wainscott

631-537-0633, theseafoodshop.com

Bronze

Mill Road Seafood (formerly Cor-J Seafood)

212 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach

631-288-8184, Facebook

