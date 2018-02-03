Beth Stern Hosts ‘Kitten Bowl V’ on Super Bowl Sunday

by SOTH Team

Southampton TV personality and animal advocate Beth Stern is hosting the Hallmark Channel’s fifth annual Kitten Bowl, presented in association with North Shore Animal League America, this Sunday, February 4 at noon before the Super Bowl.

The event, like its Puppy Bowl predecessor, features two teams of rescue kittens in need of adoption facing off in a miniature football stadium. Points are tallied as each team carries a football cat toy into the opposing team’s end zone.

This year, Kitten Bowl includes displaced kittens rescued from the country’s most recent natural disasters—all vying for the National Championship of Feline Football trophy and, of course, a loving, forever home in which to display it! The broadcast is coinciding with hundreds of adoption parties across the country, and each year it helps raise awareness for pet adoption dramatically.

An ardent cat and animal lover, Stern and her husband Howard Stern foster many animals in need. She hosts 2018’s Kitten Bowl V from Hallmark Channel Stadium where four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, Hamptonite and Feline Football League Commissioner Boomer Esiason calls the play-by-play action.

“I love this year in particular because we follow the back stories of the fosters. We rescued a lot from Irma and Harvey, and a couple of them came through my house—they’re my fosters,” Stern told Harry Connick Jr. on Harry (see video below). Stern introduced a bunch of kittens in need of homes and noted that her three foster Kitten Bowl V cat-letes, and others, will be adopted live at the end of Sunday’s show. “All of these kittens need homes,” she added. (Scroll down to see Stern talk to fellow Hamptons resident Rachael Ray about Kitten Bowl V)

Additionally, Hallmark Channel’s Dean Cain and Alison Sweeney, animal lovers and adoption advocates, provide commentary throughout the event, as well as heartwarming adoption stories.

“The Kitten Bowl franchise has grown tremendously over time, evolving from entertainment into America’s most beloved national rescue pet adoption event,” said Bill Abbott, President and CEO, Crown Media Family Networks, the parent of Hallmark Channel. “The timing of Kitten Bowl V is perfect to help raise awareness of all animals that need forever homes, especially those displaced by recent natural disasters. We have no doubt that this year’s event will further inspire viewers to visit a local shelter and adopt a loving pet.”

Watch Kitten Bowl V on Hallmark Channel this Sunday, February 4 at 12 p.m.