It’s Time to Binge ‘Nightcap’: 18 East End Celebs in One Hilarious Show

by SOTH Team

The worst thing about the winter Olympic season is that it forces all of the other primetime shows off the network for a few weeks. Since this year it’s on NBC, fans of Will & Grace, Superstore, Blacklist or any of the Chicago shows are losing out on new episodes until the end of the month. Luckily, we’ve discovered a little-known show called Nightcap that’s packed with East End celebrities and can be easily binged in a week, just long enough to wait out the rest of the Olympics.

Nightcap originally premiered in 2016 on Pop TV, the same channel that’s currently airing Schitt’s Creek, and has aired 20 22-minute episodes thus far, which can all be streamed on Hulu. The show’s creator and lead actress is Hamptonite Ali Wentworth, who plays an overworked head talent booker on the fictional late-night talk show “Nightcap with Jimmy.” The series follows the team working on the show as they interact with the real-life celebrities that will appear on the not-so-real talk show.

Each episode features two to four guest stars playing strange caricatures of themselves, and a ridiculously large number of them hail from the Hamptons and North Fork. While watching Nightcap on Hulu, keep an eye out for the following East End celebs: Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, Sarah Jessica Parker, Andy Cohen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Debra Messing, Beth Stern, Mariska Hargitay, Brooke Shields, Julianne Moore, Christie Brinkley, Bethenny Frankel and Wentworth’s husband George Stephanopoulos.

How many can you spot in the trailer below?