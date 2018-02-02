Christie Brinkley Takes Birthday Stroll Down Memory Lane

It’s hard to believe, but Hamptonite Christie Brinkley turned 64 years old today. The supermodel, television personality, author and entrepreneur is as beautiful as ever—inside and out—and she’s commemorating her big day by taking “a stroll down memory lane” via Instagram.
Brinkley started her throwback posts on Thursday with a shot of her very first magazine cover, an issue of Parenting from 44 years ago. The post also celebrates her upcoming HSN launch of Christie Brinkley Authentic Makeup launch on Thursday, February 8. Along with the vintage cover, Brinkley offered her memory of the shoot:
“I remember thinking, “a bathing suit! Oh no! No pockets! What do I do with my hands? Oh wait now a STRANGER is going to kiss my neck? I have a boyfriend ! I nervous giggled the whole shot! The next day they cut and permed my hair which looks darker than it was in this shot. I was living in Paris studying art and working as an illustrator at the time. In a very short time my life was about to take a very different path… make that BOULEVARD!”
Brinkley continued her look back at her career on Friday morning with an early shot from French Vogue during her first week as a model. In it, young Brinkley wears a Russian-inspired outfit with a fur hat—something the staunch animal advocate and vegetarian would never wear today. Her caption recalls how self conscious she was about her now world-famous cheeks and hips, which made Brinkley stand out from the other models.
“I was trying to suck my cheeks in and minimize my hips,” she writes. “How could I have known that the things that make one different are the very things that set you apart and make you…YOU! If you would have told me then that someday the blush I would use to carve out my check bones would be from my own make up line from my own @brinkleybeauty company well …I would have said ,”yeah and my family physician is Dr Zhivago !”
Keep an eye on Brinkley’s social media accounts, especially Instagram (@christiebrinkley), for her continued travels down memory lane.