Try Dan’s Best East End Wines for Open that Bottle Night

The last Saturday in February is designated as the little-known holiday Open that Bottle Night. While that was technically last weekend, we were too busy celebrating to post anything about it. Now that the warm, fuzzy feeling has subsided, it’s time to share a little history about this quirky holiday.

“Tastings” columnists Dorothy J. Gaither and John Brecher created Open that Bottle Night in 2000 with the intention of encouraging Wall Street Journal readers to share stories and reconnect over a bottle of wine. According to the couple, this is meant to be a community holiday, not an excuse to binge-drink alone, so call up a friend, family member or significant other and invite them for an evening of conversation over a bottle of the finest East End wine.

Luckily, the North Fork has an abundance of wineries, featuring the highest quality cabernet, rosé, chardonnay and merlot, and Dan’s Papers readers have already done the hard work of discovering which wineries offer the greatest wines in each these four categories. Check out Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Platinum winners below.

Cabernet

Jamesport Vineyards

1216 Main Road, Jamesport

631-722-5256, jamesportwines.com

Available cabernet:

2016 Cabernet Franc Petillant Natural, mango and orange-colored with fresh tangerine nose, featuring bright green fruit character, pear, honey and lemon zest.

Reserve Mélange De Trois 2014, a luscious blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc offers a bouquet rich with blackberry and black currant, featuring balanced tannins and a long, round finish with flavors vanilla and spice.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners:

LIEB Family Cellars in Mattituck

Raphael Vineyards in Peconic

Shinn Estate Vineyards in Mattituck

Rosé

Jamesport Vineyards

1216 Main Road, Jamesport

631-722-5256, jamesportwines.com

Available rosé:

None at the moment, but expect a fresh release around Mid-May.

In the meantime try the 2016 Syrah Petillant Naturel, a delicate pink with lush red fruit nose of strawberry and cherry-flavored hard candy, featuring zesty tangerine and green kiwi flavors.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners:

Wölffer Estate in Sagaponack

Raphael Vineyards in Peconic

Croteaux Vineyards in Southold

Chardonnay

Wölffer Estate

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack

631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Available chardonnay:

Perle Chardonnay 2016, created in the traditional style of a White Burgundy, it has tremendous aging potential and pairs wonderfully with rich and diverse foods.

Descencia Botrytis Riesling/Chardonnay 2015, deep golden in color with stunning floral and fruity aromas­–rose petal perfume, ripe peaches and apricots.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners:

Sparkling Pointe in Southold

Paumanok Vineyards in Aquebogue

LIEB Family Cellars in Mattituck

Merlot

Lenz Winery

38355 NY-25, Peconic

631-734-6010, lenzwine.com

Available merlot:

2014 Estate Selection Merlot, rich and full-bodied with flavors of black cherry and dark red plum.

2014 Merlot, dark plum, red cherry and black currant notes.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners:

Raphael Vineyards in Peconic

Hound’s Tree Wines in Mattituck

LIEB Family Cellars in Mattituck

