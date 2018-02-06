Check Out Dan’s Best Hamptons and North Fork Plumbers

by David Taylor

Yesterday was National Shower with a Friend Day (for some reason), and while one could celebrate literally, the less creepy option would be to use this opportunity to have a professional inspect your pipes.

Good thing our readers voted for their favorite plumbers in our annual Dan’s Best of the Best competition, because that makes looking for said professional that much easier.

Check out all of our 2017 winners below, and make sure to look through the entire catalogue of Dan’s Best of the Best businesses at DansBOTB.com.

North Fork

Platinum

William Knoernschild Plumbing and Heating

Based in Cutchogue

631-734-4282

Gold

GLP Group Inc.

193 South Street, Manorville

631-846-1513

Silver

Van Etten Plumbing & Heating

622 2nd Street, Greenport

631-477-0697

Bronze

Burt’s Reliable

1515 Youngs Avenue, Southold

631-765-3767, burts.com

South Fork

Platinum

Ken Massa Plumbing & Heating

2 Commercial Park Drive, Quogue

631-653-4513, kmplumbingandheating.com

Gold

GLP Group Inc.

193 South Street, Manorville

631-846-1513

Silver

Neat & Complete Plumbing & Heating Inc.

Based in Shirley

631-432- 4774, neatandcompleteplumbingandheating.com

Bronze

Hardy Plumbing & Heating

1654 County Road 39 #100, Southampton

631-283-9333, hardyplumbing.com

Bronze

Plumb Tech

15 Frowein Road, Center Moriches

631-874-3700, plumbtechph.com