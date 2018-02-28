Take a Moment to Admire Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons Art Galleries

by Dan's Best of the Best

The art galleries on the North Fork are spectacular, there’s no denying that, but the Hamptons should not be overlooked. Showcasing everything from contemporary art to stunning photography to artisan crafts, the South Fork has long established itself as an art connoisseur’s paradise, but one does not need to be an expert to acknowledge the incredible talent on display all over the Hamptons.

Take a moment to admire Dan’s Best of the Best South Fork Art Galleries:

Our Platinum winner, Mark Borghi Fine Art (2426 Main Street, Bridgehampton) specializes in American and European Modern and Contemporary art. The gallery focuses especially on American Post-War, maintaining a strong inventory with works by many New York School artists. While there is currently no special limited-run exhibition at the gallery, there is still an abundance of artwork on display from some of the most talented artists in New York. 631-537-7245, borghi.org

The people at Gold winner Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Lane, Southampton) take pride in the historic work of art that they work in and all of the films, live performances, talks, art exhibitions and children’s activities that take place under its roof. The current exhibition is A Radical Voice: 23 Women, featuring works by female artists whose practices have helped shape and transform the language of contemporary art. It runs until March 25, with a special panel discussion with four of the artists on March 3 at 5 p.m.. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Tied for Gold is White Room Gallery (2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton), home to an eclectic blend of contemporary art with themes that are abstract, graphic, surreal and magical, featuring both well-known and emerging artists. The gallery is currently running (until March 11) a solo exhibition called Kat Walk featuring Kat O’Neill’s abstracts, conceptual art and street art presented in photographs and mixed media. The opening reception is March 3 at 5 p.m. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Silver winner Romany Kramoris Gallery (41 Main Street, Sag Harbor) is like a little piece of Greenwich Village, an eclectic and informal gallery focusing on local artists, American glassblowers and world crafts. The museum shop features art, both functional and purely decorative, including beautiful boxes, vases, paperweights and art prints perfect for any home. 631-725-2499, kramorisgallery.com

Our first Bronze winner, Grenning Gallery (17 Washington Street, Sag Harbor), is dedicated to the revival of classical art. The gallery showcases artists whose works utilize and modernize traditional methods created by the great masters, from color to composition. The current exhibit, Gems of the Grenning Gallery, was originally going to end on January 7, but popular demand has extended it to March 11. The exhibition highlights the best works of 2017 from a wide range of contemporary artists. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com

Tied for Bronze is Guild Hall (158 Main Street, East Hampton), whose museum features world-class art exhibitions of internationally renowned visual artists and emerging regional artists. Recently opening three distinct exhibitions, Guild Hall will display The Artist Curated Collection 2018, Hiroyuki Hamada: Sculptures and Prints and Alice Hope until March 25. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

