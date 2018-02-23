Meet Prolific Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Doug Zider

by Brian Cudzilo

Doug Zider is quietly approaching legend status at Dan’s Papers. His six covers in 2008—a feat that helped him win a coveted Dan’s Best of the Best Cover Artist award that year—turned out to be just the beginning of a prolific run. From his studio “a stone’s throw from the water of the Great South Bay,” Zider continues to create work that connects with many East Enders.

This certainly resembles a Long Island scene. Where is this painting set?

The painting is honestly a good cross with the marshes here on the South Shore as well as some cove areas on the Sound, a bit extended but same feel. I’ve been well familiarized with both in my time.

Where else do you find inspiration on the East End?

I love Montauk…even though she’s getting a bit overrun by the tourist trade and high-stake homes.

You’ve been featured on more than one dozen Dan’s Papers covers. Do you have a favorite?

Yes, October 10, 2008. “Island Horizon.” I never should’ve sold that painting.

How did your work as a dockmaster on the Great South Bay influence your art?

How could it not? Being on the bay at the crack of dawn in spots where none of the big boats can rip through—priceless.

Oil is your predominant medium. Is there a reason you’re drawn to oil?

The Old Masters way of painting, its longevity, its texture—for me, the only way to go.

Where can we find you when you’re not in the studio or behind an easel?

I [do graphics] work on Saturday Night Live when it’s scheduled on. When that’s dark…no city-life for me. I try to disappear.

What’s the most unusual place your work has appeared?

Fine art–wise, when you’re in print, which can go anywhere, you keep your fingers crossed that it’s not in a roadside restroom.

If you could sit down to coffee with any artist from history, who would it be and what would you talk about?

Too many of ’em and not enough coffee. However, I’ve met some of my contemporaries who I hold in high regard and share technical applications and problem-solving ideas with, and just everyday “life” experiences, with a great sense of humor.

Where can readers see more of your work?

My studio is always open. I also have work in Bayview Gallery in Brunswick, Maine and Sheldon Fine Art Gallery in Newport, Rhode Island.

To see more of Doug Zider’s work, or make an appointment to see his studio, visit dougzider.com. Find Zider on Istagram @ziderfineart.