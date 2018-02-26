Diddy and Mr. T Cheer on American Curling Team in Bizarre Ways

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Mr. T, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
February 26, 2018 by SOTH Team

The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games came to a close this weekend with American athletes taking home 23 medals, but no one left with a stranger prize than the men’s curling team.

On Friday, February 24, East Hampton’s Sean Combs, otherwise know as Diddy or Brother Love, tweeted a bizarre video of himself photoshopped amongst the American curlers in support of Team Shuster, named after team captain John Shuster, and his signature vodka Cîroc. While not uncommon for celebrities to root for their country’s Olympians on social media, few are quite this strange. Check out the video below.

Mr. T also announced his love of curling on Twitter with several tweets cheering on Team Shuster. He’s cheered on all of the American Olympians throughout the games, but there’s apparently a special place in his heart for curling, #CurlingIsCoolFool.

The day of Team Shuster’s gold medal game, he even called them on the phone before the match to offer them a pep talk. After they won the gold medal, the first for the American curling team, both Mr. T and Diddy tweeted their sincerest congratulations.

