Find Kid Friendly Fun for Your East End Winter Break 2018

by What to Do

The East End has so many fun things to do for adults and kids alike that no one should stay in the house during winter break 2018. If you’re not planning on participating in any of the great winter camps that East End institutions offer, check out some of the other kid-friendly ways to have fun.

The East Hampton Library has a full week of events scheduled. On Tuesday, ages 4 and over can practice their doodling at 2 p.m. and ages 6–8 can celebrate the Chinese New Year and learn to make paper fortune cookies from 4–5 p.m. All day Wednesday is Wii Wednesday as usual in the YA Meeting Room, while toddler time starts at 10:30 a.m. and, from 3–5 p.m. the YA Meeting Room will have the Xbox One S ready with some snacks. At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, kids can construct circuits that will light up, sound off and power an accessory. The Snap Circuits program incorporates STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), which makes learning electronics easy and fun! Kids will work in groups of two and materials are limited. Thursday is YA Pajama Day where teens can show up in their comfy PJs, sip hot cocoa, eat bagels and enjoy other activities. The LEGO Ninjago Movie will screen on Thursday at 1 p.m. Registration may be required for some events. 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Get the whole family hyped for Winter Break at Greenport’s century-old carousel in the Jess Owens Carousel House on Front Street. The carousel has 36 horses, all jumpers, and two sleighs. Eighteen of those 36 are hand-carved Herschell horses; and the four small wooden horse on the inside row are of the “Dare” style and may have been carved around the turn of the 20th century; 12 are cast aluminum; the final two are newer, fiberglass horses. The carousel itself was built around 1920 as part of a traveling carnival amusement. The Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation purchased it in the 1950s and set it up in Calverton. When that plant closed, the company donated it through a friendly competition, which former Mayor Kappell, with the help Greenport School students, won. All of which is to say, if you’re riding the carousel, you’re riding on history. The carousel is open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. 115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Head out to Patchogue Theatre on Sunday, February 18 at 2 p.m. to see Hot Peas ’n Butter, the Nickelodeon and Noggin TV favorites whom the Los Angeles Times lauded for their “hot and mellow multicultural groove.” The New York–based multicultural family music band, known for their Latin-influenced, catchy songs for kids, has been featured on Nick Jr. and Jack’s Big Music Show TV. They’ve partnered with St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, won multiple Parents’ Choice Awards, are mainstays on Sirius Radio’s Kids Stuff, and brought many thousands of fans to their feet on their national tours! By combining an interactive, invigorating approach to performance with mature, multicultural music, Hot Peas ’n Butter has developed a distinct way of inspiring care and creativity in kids and adults alike! 71 East Main Street, Patchogue. 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

Finish the week of vacation at the Parrish Art Museum’s Family Night Film on Friday, February 23 from 6–8 p.m. The film, Landfill Harmonic, follows the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, a Paraguayan musical group that plays instruments made entirely out of garbage. When their story goes viral, the orchestra is catapulted into the global spotlight. This event is free with museum admission but pre-registration is required. 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

