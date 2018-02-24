East End Kids Events This Week: February 25–28, 2018

by What To Do

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, February 25–28, 2018.

Check out this week’s event highlights for the North Fork and Hamptons, or visit our online events calendar to find even more things to do for adults and kids at Events.DansPapers.com.

SEAFOOD CHAIN

Feeding Time at the Museum: Who Eats Who?

When: February 25, 10:30 a.m.

Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Get ready for a little behind-the-scenes tour at SoFo. Workshop leader Xylia Serafy will give visitors a chance to see how the team prepares food for the animals to eat; then the group will get up close and personal with the animals as they are fed. Intended for ages 3–5.

Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org

FREE TO PLAY

Community Day

When: February 25, 12–3 p.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

What: Join the Parrish on Sunday, February 25, as they celebrate you, the community, with a day of free admission and ongoing activities for kids all afternoon.

Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

HEROINES SAVING PRINCES

Writing Workshop: Fairytales Retold

When: February 25, 3–4 p.m.

Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Come down to the Young Adult Room to get some tips and prompts for writing a new fairytale or recreating an old one. Snacks will be provided.

Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

THE KING

Virginia Repertory Theatre Presents I Have a Dream

When: February 27, 10 a.m.­–12:30 p.m.

Where: Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

What: This compelling dramatization of the life and times of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will inspire students as they experience the civil rights leader’s struggles and his dream of lifting “our nation from the quicks of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.” Intended for grades 3–8.

Contact: 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

KIDS BEING KIDS

Dolls and Dress Up

When: February 28, 3:45–4:45 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Wear your favorite costume from home, if you like, while you play with our ample supply of dolls and action figures. For boys and girls. No registration necessary.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org