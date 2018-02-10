Take a Break at an East End Winter Camp: February 19–23, 2018

by What To Do

It’s never too early to plan your East End summer, but now is the time to packing the kids off to camp, which will ensure their winter break isn’t only fun, but also—earmuffs—educational. There’s a plethora of winter camps right around the corner during winter break, February 19–23.

At the Bay Street Theater students can work together with teaching artist Bethany Dellapolla during the winter break to create and perform their very own musical, My Life: The Musical. In addition to developing ideas for an original script, students will learn standard songs and choreography that culminate in a presentation on Bay Street’s main stage on Friday, February 23. Students will receive instruction in acting, singing, dance and musical theater history; and they will also participate in creative theater games and improvisations that help to develop communication skills and encourage them to stretch their imaginative abilities. Ages 8–12, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday–Friday. 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Each session of the Winter Kids Club, a half-day drop-off program at the Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE), is dedicated to a different theme which will ensure the kids keep engaged during their winter break. Expect crafts, activities, healthy snacks and, of course, ample opportunity to play in the exhibit gallery. Winter Kids Club operates Monday–Friday from 9:30 a.m.–noon and is open to kids aged 4–7 and costs $45 per day per child for Museum Members, $60 per day per child for non-members. CMEE’s second annual Engineers Week is happening that week also, Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Each day, families visiting the Museum will participate in a different science-based activity designed to excite, entertain and educate while encouraging kids to explore science at home. Engineer Week is open to everyone with children of all ages. It’s free for museum members and $12 for non-members. 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Let your child’s inner artist shine at the Parrish Art Museum, which has its own with creative workshops and visual arts workshops scheduled for the week open to children ages 5 and 6. Each class, which runs from 10 a.m.—12 p.m., begins with a gallery tour. On Monday learn how weaving inspired Alan Shields; on Tuesday, abstract printmaking; on Wednesday, model magic sculpture; on Thursday, collage portraits; and on Friday, landscape painting. All materials will be provided. 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Kids 5–11 can stop by the Quogue Wildlife Refuge for a great experience of wildlife, education and fun from Tuesday, February 20–Friday 23. Each day will include a hike, a craft and meeting the Refuge’s animals. Dress for the weather! 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.com

The South Fork Natural History Museum’s nature educators are sure to impress with their Winter School Recess Programs. Each day features a new topic with a new educator for children of all ages. Each class meets from 10:30–11:30 a.m. Meet with Taylor on Monday for Birding in Vineyard Field; on Tuesday with Xylia for Sleeping Trees and Wandering Seeds; on Wednesday with Melanie for Sleepy Spiders and Other Snug Bugs; on Thursday with Ashley for Snow Clues; and on Friday with Elani for Winter Weather and Snowflakes in Vineyard Field. 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Learn all about acting at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center while putting on a play written just for kids. Every camper will be cast on Monday, and by Friday will be shining on stage in the raucous comedy, Prank Wars!. WHBPAC’s acclaimed teaching artists will work with campers to hone theater skills and foster creativity. This camp, which meets every day from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. for kids ages 7–11, is rounded out by fun theater games, an ice cream social, a pizza party and spirit days. The camp is perfect for both the theatrical beginner and the stage veteran. 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631- 288-1500, whbpac.org