Famous Goose Creek Estate Waddles Back to Hamptons Market

by Laura Euler

Goose Creek is quite the famous estate, or perhaps infamous is the better word. It’s a property that is huge in every way: 8 bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms and 19,000 square feet set on 5.5 acres in desirable Wainscott. It has some great features, such as all that acreage set off a tiny inlet by Georgica Pond, an indoor wave pool and a 110-seat screening room. Of course there’s also an outdoor pool and a basketball/tennis court. Many celebrities have rented it over the years, including Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

The massive estate also has some not-so-great features. For starters, it’s a very strange looking house on the exterior. There’s a traditional shingled part with fake quoins and an odd tacked-on Mediterranean stucco part. Quoins, for those who don’t know, are decorative stone corner blocks, but there is just nothing more ridiculous than fake quoins on a shingled house. To whoever buys the property: Get a good architect to fix the exterior, please.

However, the owners have done a great job renovating and modernizing the interiors. Back when Goose Creek last sold in 2014, the interiors were extremely dated, but now the interiors look fresh and bright with stylish contemporary furniture. All except for the 110-seat screening room that could use a little help. Honestly, it is pretty nice, but these days your average multiplex has way more comfortable chairs, which are farther apart and include cup holders.

Goose Creek first went onto the market back when dinosaurs roamed the earth (circa 2004) asking for a whopping $26 million. As pages flew off the calendar, the price was eventually lowered, until after a mere 10 years on the market, the property sold for $10.55 million. Now back on the market, the asking price is just under $16 million, which isn’t a bad price at all, given the generous lot size and all of the luxurious amenities.

For more on this particular property, represented by Michael Schultz and Susan Ryan, visit corcoran.com.

For the latest Hampton real estate and lifestyle news, step inside BehindtheHedges.com.