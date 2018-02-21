‘Hair in Concert’ Brings the 60s Musical to Patchogue Theatre

by Song & Stage

Patchogue Theatre to produce a full concert version of the exciting, Broadway-altering and Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy Award-winning 1960s-set musical Hair.

The concert production will be directed by Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner John McDaniel and will feature Broadway and American Idol stars Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, along with a cast of young Broadway and national touring talent. A full 11-piece band will back the cast in two thrilling nights of music performed at Patchogue Theatre on March 9 and 10 at 8 p.m.

With its Broadway debut in 1968, Hair established the “rock musical,” later seen in productions such as Rent and Rock of Ages. The groundbreaking show celebrates youth in the hippie counterculture, anti-war movement and sexual revolution of the 1960s with a score of Grammy-winning hits, including “Aquarius,” “Hair,” “Good Morning Starshine” and “Easy to be Hard”—classic songs that are now ingrained in pop culture.

Hair in Concert is just one of the shows in the “Broadway Series” being presented by Patchogue Theatre in the historic venue’s 20th anniversary year.

“It’s an exciting time at Patchogue Theatre and we are making some big changes,” Patchogue Theatre’s new executive director Gary Hygom says. “Hair in Concert is one of the most exciting because it marks our first-ever producing effort,” he continues, adding, “It is surely going to be a wonderful show with some extraordinary talent.”

Patchogue Theatre is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Call 631-207-1313 or visit patchoguetheatre.org for tickets and info.