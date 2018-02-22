Hamptons Event Highlights: February 23–28, 2018

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, February 23–28, 2018.

IN THE KITCHEN WITH DINA

Best of Fest Screening: DINA

When: February 23, 6 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: Come see this incredible documentary, which won Grand Jury Prize winner at Sundance Film Festival, and then stick around after the screening to dine and discuss at Union Cantina.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

FROSTY THE COMEDIAN

All Star Standup Comedy: HarborFrost Weekend

When: February 23, 8 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: This night of laughs features several rising stars of comedy, including: PJ Landers, Joseph Vecsey, Rosebud Baker and Tanael Joachim.

Contact: 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

V-DAY THE RIGHT WAY

Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues

When: February 24, 2 & 7 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: SAC will present The Vagina Monologues on February 24 with readings at 2 and 7 p.m. The 2 o’clock performance will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Loretta Davis, and the one at 7 o’clock will be followed by a Q&A with the cast plus a meet and greet reception.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

ALL ABOARD

Now Showing: “Strangers on a Train”

When: February 24, 7 p.m.

Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: The Hamptons International Film Festival continues its Now Showing series of movie screenings at Guild Hall in East Hampton with its Winter Classic Screening of Strangers on a Train this Saturday, February 24 at 7 p.m. A discussion with Alec Baldwin and David Nugent will follow the screening.

Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

24K GOLD

A Night Out with Sylvia Witzenmann

When: February 28, 5:30–9:30 p.m.

Where: The Golden Eagle, 144 North Main Street, East Hampton

What: The Golden Eagle and Nick & Toni’s partnership series continues on Wednesday, February 28, with “A Night Out With Sylvia Witzenmann – Exploration of Gold.” Witzenmann will take guests on a journey through the history of goldsmithing, including a demonstration and group exercise.

Contact: 631-324-0603, goldeneagleart.com