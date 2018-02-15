Hamptons Event Highlights: February 16–21, 2018

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, February 16–21, 2018.

Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

FARM FRESH

Screening of “Growing Farmers” and Panel Discussion

When: February 16, 6–8 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: The Peconic Land Trust will screen their short documentary film which tells the stories of several farmers who are leasing land in the face of ever-increasing pressure from development. It will be followed by a panel discussion with the director/producer and more.

Contact: 631-283-3195, southamptonartscenter.org

TELL ME MORE

The Telling Project

When: February 16, 7­–8:30 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: Join the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund and four local Veterans and one Gold Star Mother to hear their stories of service and sacrifice.

Contact: 631-835-6503, z2systems.com

SISTER ACT

Shelby Lynn and Allison Moorer at WHBPAC

When: February 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

What: After long, successful separate careers in a variety of sub-genres of country and pop music, Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer are finally hitting the road as a sister act, starting with this special night of duets.

Contact: 631-288-1500, whbpac.com

AN AXE TO GRIND

American Values Film Series: American Psycho

When: February 18, 5 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: This classic horror film is about a wealthy New York investment banker, played by Christian Bale, delving deep into his violent, hedonistic fantasies. Screening will be followed by Q&A with special guest Laurie Anderson, known for her films Home of the Brave, Hidden Inside Mountains and Heart of a Dog.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

FREE SPEECH

Writers Speak Wednesdays with Judith Newman

When: February 21, 7­–8 p.m.

Where: Stony Brook Southampton, 239 Montauk Highway, Southampton

What: Newman is this week’s guest in this free series of author talks and readings. She is the author of the bestseller To Siri With Love: A Mother, Her Autistic Son, and The Kindness of Machines, a collection of stories about life with her 14-year-old.

Contact: 631-632-5030, stonybrook.edu